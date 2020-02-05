Lift & Co. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT,OTCQB:LFCOF) announced results for the third quarter of 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

The Company is pleased to report strong financial results for the period. Total revenue increased by 41% to $4.6 million for the nine-month period, compared to the same period last year, and loss from operations decreased by 17% to $4.8 million. These improvements were driven by revenue growth across all segments and a focus on improved operational efficiency. During the quarter, the Company announced important partnerships in the development of its Cohesion platform: