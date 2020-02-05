Cannabis

Investing News
.

Lift & Co. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

- February 5th, 2020

Lift & Co. announced results for the third quarter of 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT,OTCQB:LFCOF) announced results for the third quarter of 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

The Company is pleased to report strong financial results for the period. Total revenue increased by 41% to $4.6 million for the nine-month period, compared to the same period last year, and loss from operations decreased by 17% to $4.8 million. These improvements were driven by revenue growth across all segments and a focus on improved operational efficiency. During the quarter, the Company announced important partnerships in the development of its Cohesion platform:

  • an exclusive strategic partnership with Nielsen, a leading global measurement and data analytics company, in developing Cohesion Segmentation – powered by Nielsen, a new cannabis consumer profiling and segmentation data product;
  • a strategic partnership with Enlighten, which will provide Lift & Co. with access to over 1,000 US retailers as well as product data, and marks the beginning of the Company’s expansion into the United States; and
  • the addition of Adobe Advertising Cloud demand-side-platform, which will enable Cohesion clients to seamlessly deliver compliant programmatic advertising to their target consumer segment and brings much-needed industry-standard advertising solutions to the cannabis industry.

Click here to read the full press release.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis edibles

 
Read our new report on the 2019 Lift Cannabis Business Conference
 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

VIDEO — Phil Mackellar: Invest in the Beaten Up Companies and Countries
5 Top Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2020
What to Look for When Evaluating a Cannabis Stock
First Cobalt CEO Trent Mell: Working Towards Primary Cobalt Production in North America

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply