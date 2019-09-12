KushCo President: We Offer Exposure to Leading Cannabis Names

INN talks with Jason Vegotsky, president and chief revenue officer with KushCo Holdings, about the state of marijuana investing following a difficult summer period of weakness for these stocks.









Jason Vegotsky, president and chief revenue officer with KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB), wants to remind investors his company offers direct exposure to the entire growth of the marijuana market.

“When I talk to investors, whether it’d be institutional or retail, I want to make sure I get across the fact that ‘Hey, if you want exposure to the cannabis sector and you don’t know who to pick… we have exposure to all these companies,'” the executive told the Investing News Network (INN) at the MJBizConINTL event in Toronto last week.

After his company presentation at the show, INN caught up with Vegotsky for his overview on the investment market.

The executive expressed excitement for the upcoming fiscal year ahead for the ancillary cannabis firm with its efficiency capabilities and the option for its operations to scale up accordingly as more partnerships come into place.

Thanks to its subsidiaries, KushCo offers supplies, accessories and packaging services to marijuana companies.

During his panel at the event, Vegotsky talked about how, in his estimation, the market is at such an early stage that he doesn’t view any current companies as mature.

