Koios Announces Purchasing Agreement with Retail Giant GNC

Koios Beverage (CSE:KBEV, OTC:SNOVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”), is pleased to announce it has received its first purchase order with GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC), a leading global health and wellness brand with thousands of retail stores across the US and Canada.

It is the largest single order for product that Koios has received in its corporate history.

The order is for Koios’s four most popular flavours – Apricot Vanilla, Berry Genius, Peach Mango, and Pear Guava. The beverages will be available for purchase initially in approximately 2,700 GNC retail stores in the US.

Pittsburgh-based GNC has more than 6,400 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada and franchise operations in approximately 50 international markets. GNC Canada is based in Mississauga, Ontario and operates as a subsidiary of GNC.

“The response to our new product lines at a regional level has exceeded our forecasts and expectations,” said Koios CEO Chris Miller. “Demand across the US has grown exponentially and our new national roll out with GNC will allow us to serve our ever-growing consumer base.

“The alignment with GNC is a perfect fit for Koios,” Miller added. “GNC is the gold standard when it comes to being a well-known, go-to source for health, wellness and sports nutrition products.”

Koios is an emerging player in the functional beverages industry. It has developed a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to help enhance a person’s ability to focus and concentrate.

“Securing a partnership with one of the leading nutritional retailers in the world quickly validates our product and increases the demand in the market place for products such as ours,” Miller said.

GNC sets the standard in the nutritional supplement industry—demanding truth in labeling, ingredient safety and product potency, all while remaining on the cutting-edge of nutritional science. As the company has grown over the years, so has its commitment to living well.

Koios is expected to be available in GNC stores before the end of Q1, 2019.

About the Company’s Business

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has a large and growing distribution network of retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, SportLife Distribution, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent more than 80,000 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States – from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios recently launched a wholly owned subsidiary, Cannavated Beverages Co. to develop a line of cannabis infused, brain-healthy drinks for the legal marijuana market.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.mentaltitan.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company.

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

“Chris Miller”

Chris Miller, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the timing for resumption of trading for the Company's stock. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. In the case of this announcement, the Company assumes the sales of Koios beverages will take place at GNC outlets by the end of March, 2019, but that assumption is based on communications from GNC to Koios' management. Should sales begin at a later date, it would have a material impact on the Company.

Koios has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Koios’s products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the US Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Koios’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Koios’s products on an individual’s health and wellbeing.

For further information: Chris Miller, CEO and Director, 1.844.255.6467

