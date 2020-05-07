Khiron to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s Global Cannabis Virtual Conference

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN, OTCQX: KHRNF, Frankfurt: A2JMZC) announces that President Chris Naprawa will present live at Canaccord Genuity’s 4th Annual Global Cannabis Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:40am ET (8:40am PT).









Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce that President Chris Naprawa will present live at Canaccord Genuity’s 4th Annual Global Cannabis Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:40am ET (8:40am PT).

Canaccord Genuity’s Annual Global Cannabis Conference is an investor-focused virtual event that engages a global network of leading players in the cannabis industry. To join the presentation from Mr. Naprawa visit: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord39/khrn

Recent Khiron Highlights

Receives first medical cannabis prescriptions for UK patients participating in Project Twenty21, Europe’s largest study of the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis

Signs exclusive agreement with Medlive, a distributor serving 3,000 clinics and hospitals in Brazil, country that represents the largest addressable market in Latin America with a population of approximately 212 million

Signs Medical Cannabis Distribution Deal in Colombia With Locatel, a pharmacy, healthcare products, and medical equipment retailer with a database of over 2 million patients in Colombia.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is the dominant integrated medical cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America, along with activity in North America and Europe, and is licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The Company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved line of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is fully authorized to manufacture high- and low-THC medical cannabis, and to fill prescriptions for low-THC medical cannabis in the country.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Visit Khiron online at www.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron’s control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

United States Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

