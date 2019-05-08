Khiron Life Sciences Sees the CBD Market Expanding Moving Forward

Cannabis

May 8th, 2019

Khiron Life Sciences’ (TSXV:KHRN), (OTCQB:KHRNF) skin unit director Elsa Navarro joined the Midas Letter to discuss Khiron’s progress in the Columbian CBD market.

Khiron Life Sciences’ (TSXV:KHRN), (OTCQB:KHRNF) skin unit director Elsa Navarro joined the Midas Letter to discuss Khiron’s progress in the Columbian CBD market. The company recently secured a partnership with Fedco, one of Columbia’s most prominent beauty retailers. According to Navarro, the agreement will provide Khiron the opportunity to market its CBD products to customers at 22 Fedco locations around the country.

“We have a big opportunity, a big market. Right now we’re not only considering Columbia as our backyard, but all of Latin America. We’re considering a worldwide population. The industry is considered to be $130 billion, so it’s a big opportunity for us.”

Khiron’s CBDERM technology enables quick and complete absorption of antioxidants, which are a key ingredient in anti-aging formulas. Khiron currently offers a number of skin care products under its Kuida brand name, including body lotion, body scrub, body mist, moisturizer and eye contour. According to Navarro, Khiron’s participation in Cosmoprof Worldwide is an essential step for the company as it introduces its line of products to the world.

