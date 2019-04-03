Khiron Life Sciences President Optimistic Regarding Mexican Cannabis Market

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) President Chris Naprawa was featured in an interview with the Midas Letter this week to discuss the company’s progress in Mexico.









Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) President Chris Naprawa was featured in an interview with the Midas Letter this week to discuss the company’s progress in Mexico. Naprawa is enthused by recently proposed legislative changes in Mexico that could include the legalization of recreational adult use, a major step for cannabis companies like Khiron. According to Naprawa, both sides of the Mexican government are in support of the proposed legislation and he hopes that the Mexican government will be able to deliver a full proposal by the end of 2019.

“There’s no opposition to legalization. What we’re trying to figure out now is which part of the government will manage that process, which part of the government will approve products and regulate them and inspect them. So we’ll find that out very, very shortly,” said Naprawa.

Naprawa also touched on Khiron’s joint venture with Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXIU), which will provide Dixie with access to US consumers while giving Khiron access to Dixie’s extensive portfolio of proprietary formulations. The partnership is a continuation of Khiron’s Latin American strategy, where the company continues to make inroads into regions like Columbia, Peru and Chile as they anticipate cannabis legalization in the area.

To watch the full Midas Letter interview with Khiron Life Sciences President Chris Naprawa click here.

