James E. Wagner Cultivation Announces Issuance of Bonus Warrants

James E. Wagner Cultivation (JWC) (TSXV:JWCA) (OTC:JWCAF), announced today that it has made a drawdown in the amount of CDN$518,577.89 (the “Drawdown”) under the loan agreement dated February 20, 2019 (the “Loan Agreement”) with Ball Construction Ltd. (the “Lender”) which was previously announced in a press release dated February 21, 2019. The Drawdown will be used to pay an invoice issued by the Lender in respect of services and materials provided for the construction currently underway at JWC’s second facility, located at 530 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, Ontario.

Pursuant to an amendment to the Loan Agreement between the Lender and the Corporation dated March 19, 2019 (the “Loan Amendment”), the Corporation agreed to issue three hundred thousand (300,000) warrants to purchase common shares of the Corporation (the “Bonus Warrants”) to the Lender upon a drawdown being made under the Loan Agreement. Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) Policy 5.1 – Loans, Loan Bonuses, Finder’s Fees and Commissions, each Bonus Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of CDN$1.00 per share, being the trading price of the common shares of JWC at market close on the last trading day preceding this announcement. The Bonus Warrants are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The TSXV granted conditional approval to the Corporation to issue the Bonus Warrants on March 26, 2019, however, the issuance of the Bonus Warrants is subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

Pursuant to the Loan Amendment, the Corporation and the Lender also agreed to extend the term of the Loan Agreement from a period of 18 months, to a term of two years. In accordance with the Loan Amendment, the outstanding principal and accrued interest thereon shall be paid in full or before February 28, 2021.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC’s wholly-owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC uses an advanced and proprietary Dual Droplet aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC was founded as a family company and is based on family values. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Corporation’s website: www.jwc.ca

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, statements regarding JWC and any information with respect to the entering into of a loan agreement and amendment to a loan agreement, the availability of funds thereunder, and the issuance of warrants by the Corporation to the lender pursuant to the loan agreement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are based on the Corporation’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances, including expectations and assumptions regarding: general economic conditions, the expected timing and cost of expanding the Corporation’s production capacity, the internal opportunities, the development of new products and product formats, the Corporation’s ability to retain key personnel, the Corporation’s ability to continue investing in its infrastructure to support growth, the impact of competition, trends in the Canadian cannabis industry and changes in laws, rules, and events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications as to whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as “anticipated”, “will”, “expected”, “approximately”, “may”, “could”, “would” or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, funding and grant related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation’s Filing Statement and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Nathan Woodworth, the President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: nathan@jwcmed.com

Phone: (519) 594-0144 x421

George Aizpurua, Vice President of First Canadian Capital Corp.

Email: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Phone: (416) 742-5600

