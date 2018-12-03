Isodiol International, Inc. Enters Golf Market Through its Subsidiary Iso-Sport and Appoints Golf Professional Trent Gray as Channel Manager

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTCQB: ISOLF) (FSE: LB6B.F) the “Company” or “Isodiol” is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Trent Gray as channel manager of the Iso-SportGolf Division.









Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTCQB: ISOLF) (FSE: LB6B.F) the “Company” or “Isodiol” is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Trent Gray as channel manager of the Iso-SportGolf Division.

With an undeniable passion for golf spanning nearly four decades, Gray’s experience in the sport from the fairway to the clubhouse is impressive. He was introduced to golf at the age of 8 and began playing and winning local club tournaments and junior championships just a few short years later.

He would go on to compete at a high level in district and state tournaments throughout his youth. Before his first year of college was over, Gray was offered his first official job in golf as an Assistant Golf Professional. This began a career in the industry with jobs ranging from Tournament Director to Head Golf Professional.

Between managing the day-to-day activities of a golf course and its pro shop, Gray became proficient at technical project management while building business relationships. He uses his technical skills to provide real results and positively influence the marketplace.

Currently, Trent competes on the Golf Channel Am Tour where he has posted several impressive finishes in tournaments, including winning multiple times. He also enjoys promoting the game every chance he gets through junior clinics and tournaments.

Gray has embraced the opportunity to work with Iso-Sport: “To be able to effectively market the benefits of CBD performance products to golfers and develop meaningful relationships is something I’m definitely looking forward to,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to add Trent Gray to our team. He possesses a wealth of knowledge about the golf industry and his lifelong experience in the sport is very impressive,” said Isodiol CEO, Marcos Agramont. “We believe his unique skill set will provide added value to the division as we continue to seek new opportunities while growing our footprint within various sports markets,” added Agramont.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the development of CBD-based pharmaceuticals and CBD consumer products. With a dedicated passion for the industry it serves, the company’s mission is to create a cultural movement by building awareness and social acceptance, ultimately empowering people to live better lives – globally. This mission is enacted through unique divisions and subsidiaries that help deliver the powerful benefits of CBD to people around the world.

Since its inception, Isodiol® has directed its efforts toward advancing CBD research, education, development, and manufacturing. The company has made tremendous strides in the CBD space through clinical research and forging valuable partnerships that have allowed the manufacturing of goods in accordance with strict industry practices and standards.

BSPG Laboratories™, a subsidiary of Isodiol®, was recently registered with the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for producing CBD as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for use in pharmaceutical applications for humans and animals.

Isodiol® is a publicly-traded entity with corporate offices based in Vancouver, Canada, and additional operations in the United States, South America, and the U.K. For more information about Isodiol®, please visit https://isodiol.com or call (855) 979-6751.

