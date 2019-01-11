Isodiol International Inc. Announces the Commencement of Efforts to Curb Shareholder Dilution

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F)(the “Company” or “Isodiol”) announced today that its Board of Directors is re-examining the Company’s stock commitments for 2019 and making efforts to curb dilution and enhance shareholder value.









Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F)(the “Company” or “Isodiol”) announced today that its Board of Directors is re-examining the Company’s stock commitments for 2019 and making efforts to curb dilution and enhance shareholder value. The first of these efforts is the mutual termination of the Company’s license agreement with Level Brands Inc. (“Level”) for the kathy ireland® brand, which was effective as of January 7, 2019.

Isodiol and Level entered into the license on December 30, 2017. Among the terms of the license, Isodiol was obligated to make quarterly license fee payments of US$750,000 in the form of Isodiol shares for a term of ten years. The termination agreement concluded those payment requirements as of Isodiol’s fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018 and included a final payment of 500,000 shares to be issued as of January 10, 2019.

“At the time Isodiol entered into the license, our stock price was $13.20, and the dilutive effect of the license fee was acceptable,” said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. “Unfortunately, our stock has not yet returned to that price, and our fixed monetary obligations to Level under the license that are payable in stock have become the equivalent of toxic debt. While we greatly respect Mrs. Ireland, the cost of dilution to our shareholders for the license is simply too great at this time.”

Pursuant to the termination, the Company will retain the ability to sell products bearing the kathy ireland® brand through June 2019.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based consumer products and solutions.

Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, as was announced on April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

