IGNITE Launches Efforts To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19 Pandemic

IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ,OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, is ramping up efforts to help in the fight against the current coronavirus pandemic. Product donations and new COVID-19 response products have become priorities for the Company as it joins in the global effort to eradicate the virus.

IGNITE’s new line of COVID-19 response products includes masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing surface spray. To develop these products, IGNITE has partnered with LCF Labs. LCF Labs is in the business of contract manufacturing and packing for a growing number of customers with leading brands in the vape industry; however, partially as a result of its agreement with its partnership with IGNITE, LCF made a transition to manufacturing and packing hand sanitizer to support the fight against COVID-19.

“Our customers and their well-being are our number one priority always. As an international brand our customers span across the globe, and we’re trying to support the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said IGNITE President, Curtis Heffernan. “We’re thrilled to have a partner like LCF to navigate the current industry climate and aid in efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

IGNITE continues to focus on monitoring the latest COVID-19 updates and is taking all appropriate actions to operate safely. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, LCF Labs together with IGNITE will donate thousands of hand sanitizers to first responders and hospitals.

IGNITE has committed to donating 5,000 units of its CBD infused lip balm to the Corona Care Challenge in the United Kingdom. This organization, together with IGNITE will continue to support all the incredible frontline staff at the NHS across London and Greater London.

IGNITE has also committed to donating $25,000 worth of COVID-19 prevention products to local Los Angeles organizations.

Lastly, the full line will be available to purchase on buyignite.co and Amazon.

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer brand, operating in the premium product segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the company’s ‘quality-first’ approach is fundamental to the brand and its products. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish its brand awareness. IGNITE product categories now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD pet products and CBD vape devices, produced by various partners and sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website, ignite.co. The IGNITE THC product line, which was launched subsequent to the CBD product line, incorporates quality, locally sourced, cannabis products.

Since the launching of its THC and CBD products, the Company has expanded into the beverage space, launching a full line of functional performance enhancing drinks. The IGNITE beverage line currently consists of PH-alkaline balanced water, a line of premium performance drinks, named Z-RO as well as a gluten-free, seven-time distilled Vodka. IGNITE beverages will be distributed nationally within the United States and available to purchase on the IGNITE beverages website, IgniteBeverages.co.

IGNITE is a socially responsible company and is committed to using its marketing and brand power as a positive catalyst for a healthy lifestyle. The IGNITE management team believes that socially responsible oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “BILZ” and in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to IGNITE, its expected product offering and its future ability to distribute its products. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the effects and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on IGNITE’s business and general economic and business conditions and markets; the ability of IGNITE to give effect to its business plan; reliance on the “IGNITE” brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the “IGNITE” brand, and the ability of IGNITE to capture significant market share. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

