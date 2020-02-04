iAnthus to Begin Operations at New Jersey Cultivation Campus

iAnthus Capital Holdings (CSE:IAN,OTCQX:ITHUF) has received approval to start operations at its Pleasantville, New Jersey cultivation campus.

As quoted in the press release:

MPX New Jersey, an affiliate of iAnthus, is the ninth Alternative Treatment Center (ATC) in the state to receive a cultivation permit. This marks the tenth state in iAnthus’ operational footprint.

On February 3, 2020, the New Jersey Department of Health issued MPX New Jersey a permit to cultivate at the Company’s Pleasantville cultivation facility. The 33,000-square-foot facility, when fully built, will include an extraction lab and kitchen as well as cultivation. The facility is expandable to 83,000 square feet and the first harvest is expected in the second quarter of 2020.