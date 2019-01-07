iAnthus Opens Dispensary in Brooklyn

Cannabis

iAnthus Capital Holdings announced the opening of a flagship dispensary in Brooklyn, New York under the brand name Citiva.

As quoted in the press release:

The 2,000 [square feet] retail location initially will offer more than 30 locally-sourced, lab-tested products, including vape cartridges and tinctures, dispensed by a highly-knowledgeable patient care representatives.

This is the first of Citiva’s four licensed dispensaries, with additional locations to include Wappingers Falls (set to open in late-January 2019), Staten Island and Chemung County. In conjunction with the opening of the Brooklyn dispensary, Citiva is launching a delivery program with the ability to deliver products all across the borough.

“The opening of our Brooklyn dispensary is a major milestone for iAnthus and Citiva. With an ideal location and an expert team in place, we expect this dispensary to be a major asset to the community and the Company,” said Hadley Ford, CEO of iAnthus. “We are incredibly proud to be the first to open a dispensary in Brooklyn, which serves as a testament to iAnthus’ track record of innovation and industry firsts.”

Click here to read the full press release.

