High Tide Launches Recycling Program for Cannabis Packaging at Canna Cabana Stores

High Tide Inc. (CSE:HITI), an Alberta-based downstream cannabis corporation focused on the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products, today announced that it recently launched a free recycling program in its Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores for all Health Canada-approved cannabis product packaging (the “Program”). Canna Cabana is implementing the Program in each of its five existing stores in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Whitecourt, Alberta. The recycling program will also be offered at all new Canna Cabana stores opening across Canada.

The Program was developed in response to consistent customer feedback regarding the cannabis consumer experience and is consistent with High Tide’s values as a socially-responsible organization. “We heard from our customers, loud and clear, that they weren’t happy when it came to the excess amount of packaging that is required for cannabis products,” says Raj Grover, High Tide’s Founder, President & CEO. “Although we have no control over the packaging of cannabis products, we decided that the least we could do was to help collect and recycle it for customers.” The free Program accepts any and all cannabis packaging purchased from a licensed retailer, including outer and inner plastic packaging, tins, joint tubes, plastic bottles, plastic caps and flexible plastic bags.

All packaging materials featuring the Health Canada THC symbol can be dropped off at any Canna Cabana store. All collected recyclables will be sent to a qualified recycling services provider to be reused, upcycled or recycled into a variety of affordable, sustainable consumer products and industrial applications. High Tide encourages consumers to reduce waste as well as their environmental footprint by embracing any and all recycling programs available. For information about the Program and the address of each Canna Cabana location, interested participants should visit www.cannacabana.com/locations.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is an Alberta-based, downstream cannabis corporation focused on the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc., Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker’s Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc. High Tide’s strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

Representing the core of High Tide’s business, RGR Canada Inc. is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures. Famous Brandz’ products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker’s Corner Ltd. is Canada’s largest counter-culture chain with 19 locations, five of which are being converted into Canna Cabana locations. Kush West Distribution is in the process of becoming a cannabis wholesaler in the province of Saskatchewan. Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com is the world’s preeminent and most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products with approximately 5.8 million site visits annually. With the deregulation of recreational cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc. is in the process of becoming a sizeable retail brand through a modern concept with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while KushBar Inc. is a retail concept that will also be focused on the valued Canadian cannabis consumer.

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

