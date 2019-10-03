High 12 Brands Announces Completion of Series A Financing

Cannabis CPG Company High 12 Brands Raises $6.3 Million.









High 12 Brands (“High 12”), a global cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announced the closing of its CDN$6,301,802 oversubscribed Series A financing. The financing was led by Zola Global Investors Ltd. (“Zola”), a family office that focuses on building lasting businesses in the cannabis industry. The investment round also included investments from JW Asset Management, Artemis Growth Partners, Cassidy Asset Management, Uji Capital, Ela Capital, and other leading global cannabis funds and executives. High 12 will use the funds to launch and build its portfolio of cannabis branded products across markets in the United States, Canada, and globally.

The company emerges as the industry shifts from a commodity, farming-centric view, towards ‘Cannabis 2.0’, focused on brands, consumers and innovative products. High 12 is well-positioned to capture market share, as licensed producers face pressure to show profitability and consumers are looking for brands that they trust and recognize, as they transition away from the illicit market.

“High 12 Brands is raising the bar on cannabis branding by bringing together a world-class management team of industry focusing on what matters most – consumers. With its asset-light model and laser focus on consumers, High 12 is uniquely positioned to win in global markets as the industry transitions towards a CPG model,” said Igor Gimelshtein, Partner of Zola.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of our Series A financing and welcome an amazing group of investors to the High 12 family,” says Michael Garbuz, Founder and Director, at High 12 Brands. “High 12 is excited to delight consumers with our segmented and diverse brand portfolio.”.

High 12’s portfolio of brands is backed by award winning strategy and creative, led by Corey Way, co-founder of High 12. Our brands target a diverse range of opportune market segments, from budget to premium consumers. Employing a consumer-focused approach to product development, High 12 Brands is setting out to raise the standard of how consumers experience cannabis.

About High 12 Brands:

High 12 is a global cannabis consumer packaged goods company. High 12 partners with best-in-class manufacturers to build and operate a portfolio of brands tailor-made for cannabis consumers. Combining a community-driven approach, data-driven marketing, and world class creative, High 12’s growing portfolio of brands includes LOUD, Symphony, alice., and Kingsway. For more information please visit high12brands.com.

