HEXO Products Now Available in Alberta

HEXO (TSX:HEXO;NYSE:HEXO) cannabis products are now available in Alberta after finalizing an agreement between HEXO and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).

As quoted in the press release:

The agreement provides AGLC with HEXO’s nine dried flower products and award-winning Elixir oral sprays, making them available on the Alberta Cannabis online store and to all of the nearly 200 private retail stores in the province. “This agreement marks the latest achievement in the development of HEXO’s presence in Western Canada and our goal to be top two in market-share in the country,” said HEXO Corp CEO and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis. “Alberta represents one of the largest cannabis markets in Canada and we are thrilled to see our products are available to Albertans across the province.”

