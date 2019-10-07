HEXO Exec Resignation Leads to Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a downgrade for the Canadian cannabis producer after the abrupt departure of its CFO.









Quebec-based cannabis firm HEXO (TSX:HEXO,NYSE:HEXO) announced its CFO Michael Monahan stepped down from his executive role on Friday (October 4) after only taking the position in May.

In a statement released shortly after trading hours on Friday, the former HEXO executive said he decided to leave the firm for family reasons but will stay on as a consultant during the transition period.

“It has become apparent that this job requires me to spend the majority of my time in Gatineau and in Ottawa,” said Monahan. “This isn’t possible for me at this time given my family’s needs, and so I have decided to resign.”

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis Read our new report today Give me my free report!.

Shares of the company fell 5.7 percent after trading hours on Friday, opening at C$5.11 on Monday (October 7).

In late May, Monahan’s appointment as CFO also came along with the establishment of HEXO USA in Delaware to help formalize the company’s presence in the US.

Monahan has been succeeded by Stephen Burwash, former vice president of strategic finance at HEXO. Burwash previously held the role of interim chief financial officer prior to Monahan’s appointment after HEXO’s then-CFO Ed Chaplin confirmed he would also be transitioning out of the company.

The abrupt departure of Monahan raised some questions in the market about the behind the scenes at the marijuana producer.

It resulted in Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrading the stock to C$4, over half of its previous price target of C$9.

Bloomberg reported Merrill Lynch Analyst Christopher Carey wrote in a note to investors there was no real way to know the expectations Monahan faced when he came into the role, but his hasty resignation was a “concerning” marker of the inner workings of the company.

“We think it’s reasonable to assume the corporate finance organization was less developed than what Monahan had realized, perhaps indicating there remains much work to professionalizing said organization than what he (or the Street) fully appreciated,” wrote Carey.

The company saw another drop earlier after the release of results for its third quarter missed the mark for some analysts.

HEXO reported C$13 million in net revenue, up significantly from the C$1.2 million reported in the same quarter last year, but BNN Bloomberg reported analysts expected revenues of C$14 million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

RBC Capital Markets Analyst Douglas Miehm said HEXO’s results were “a little light” when compared to estimates in a note to clients. Miehm did go on to note the variance between RBC’s estimates and HEXO’s quarterly report were driven by the company’s results in the medical business and the adult-use segment was in line with the RBC’s expectations.

Analyst consensus on TipRanks has the stock listed as a “moderate sell” with a price target of C$6.42, representing about a 26 percent upside over the current share price.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Danielle Edwards, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.