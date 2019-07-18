HEXO CBO Adam Miron Steps Down, Stays on as Board Member

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) announced Thursday (July 18) that Adam Miron, co-founder of the company, has decided to step down as chief brand officer effective immediately. As quoted in the press release: Adam Miron co-founded HEXO six years ago with Sebastien St-Louis and has played a key role not only in building the company, but as an … Continued









HEXO (NYSE:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) announced Thursday (July 18) that Adam Miron, co-founder of the company, has decided to step down as chief brand officer effective immediately.

As quoted in the press release:

Adam Miron co-founded HEXO six years ago with Sebastien St-Louis and has played a key role not only in building the company, but as an innovative leader in the cannabis industry. Adam will retain his seat on the HEXO Board of Directors and will continue to serve as President of the Board of Directors of HEXO MED, the Company’s Greek affiliate. “Building HEXO has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” said HEXO co-founder, Adam Miron. “I am a builder. What I see today is an established company with amazing leadership across all functions. I would like to thank the entire team and all our supporters for making this possible.” “Adam’s vision, passion, keen sense of business, marketing and leadership were pivotal in the creation, growth and success of HEXO,” said HEXO’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Michael Munzar. “We thank Adam for his dedication to HEXO in the past and look forward to having him play a more active role on the Board as he continues to guide the company’s success.”

