Heritage Subsidiary Announces Name Change

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTC:HERTF)(“Heritage” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective April 5, 2019 PhyeinMed Inc. (“PhyeinMed”) has become Voyage Cannabis Corp. (“Voyage”). Heritage is excited to make Voyage a part of its new identity and, although the name and logo will change, the business model and core values from PhyeinMed will remain intact. This name change will not affect the licences previously awarded. Voyage will continue to operate as an integrated cannabis company and Licence Holder under the Cannabis Act.

Voyage will be introducing both medical and adult use product brands. Voyage’s medical products will be designed to fit the individual user allowing cannabinoid integration into everyday life. Working with BriteLife Sciences, Voyage will create personalized medical brands to optimize individual wellness and create long term health benefits.

“The adoption of the Voyage name enhances the corporate imaging and supports a consistent brand within the Company.” states Debra Senger, Chief Strategy Officer of Heritage. “We feel that the name Voyage will resonate with the consumer, and will lend itself better to our future brand lines.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

The Company is focused on becoming a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers, through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and BriteLife Sciences which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

