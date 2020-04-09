Heritage Announces Adjournment of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders until May 15, 2020

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CNSX:CANN) announces that the annual general and special meeting of shareholders as been adjourned to Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm EST.









Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CNSX:CANN) (“Heritage” or the “Company”) announces that the annual general and special meeting of shareholders initially scheduled for Thursday April 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm (EST time) at the Yorkville Conference Centre, 150 Bloor St. Street West, Suite 201,Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5S 2X9 has been adjourned to Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm (EST time) and will be held virtually (the “Special Meeting”) in response to the COVID-19 health threat. All participants will be required to register online prior to the Special Meeting. Registration will be available online starting 8:00 am EST May 8, 2020 to 12:30 pm EST May 15, 2020.

HOW TO REGISTER

Please use the following link to register between May 8, 2020 and May 15, 2020. Once registered you will receive a link via email to be used to join the Special Meeting on May 15, 2020.

http://agm.heritagecann.com

During the adjournment period, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its shareholders with respect to the proposals to be voted upon at the Special Meeting as outlined in its Information Circular. Only shareholders as of the previously determined record date of February 26, 2020 are entitled to and are being requested to vote. No further action is required for shareholders that previously submitted a form of proxy (“Proxy”). No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by shareholders at the Special Meeting.

Questions that have been submitted before May 8, 2020 to info@heritagecann.com will be addressed after the Special Meeting has adjourned.

Heritage’s Information Circular, Proxy and all other public disclosure documents have been electronically filed with regulators and are available for viewing under Heritage’s company profile at www.SEDAR.com

Heritage encourages all shareholders that have not yet voted, to vote their shares by 1:00

p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Wednesday May 13, 2020. Please refer to the Information Circular for voting instructions for registered and beneficial shareholders.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis provider with two Health Canada approved licenced producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

For more information contact:

Clint Sharples

Tel: 416-705-8529

csharples@heritagecann.com

or

Kelly Castledine

Tel: 647-660-2560

kcastledine@heritagecann.com

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

