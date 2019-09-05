Harvest One Announces Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV:HVT; OTCQX:HRVOF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Bayfield as Chief Commercial Officer.









Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (“Harvest One” or the “Company”) (TSXV:HVT; OTCQX:HRVOF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Bayfield as Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”), effective September 3, 2019. Mr. Bayfield will be managing our sales, marketing, and distribution channels globally.

Andy Bayfield comes to Harvest One to continue a successful career which has focused on consumer packaged goods with internationally recognized companies such as Cadbury, Coca-Cola, and Canada Dry Mott’s, a division of Keurig Dr Pepper. Mr. Bayfield has a proven track record of leading sales transformation, accelerating product innovation, and defining routes to market internationally. His focus on commercial execution and innovative brand strategies has driven consistent growth across many consumer-loved brands throughout his career.

“It is a very exciting day for us at Harvest One as we welcome a true leader in his field in Andy Bayfield” said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. “We believe that the cannabis sector will evolve to a place that looks more like the consumer packaged goods sector. With Andy joining our team as a strong strategic leader, we continue to build the best-in-class team dedicated to increasing market share and creating more innovative products for our cannabis, non-cannabis, and cannabis-infused businesses.”

The Company has granted an aggregate of 725,000 stock options under its incentive stock option plan, to certain officers and employees of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.52 for a period of five years following the grant date. The grant of stock options and appointment of Mr. Bayfield are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC.

Harvest One is a global consumer packaged goods company that develops and distributes premium health, wellness, and lifestyle products to patients and consumers in regulated markets around the world. The Company’s portfolio of premium products is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through four wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a licensed producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); Dream Water Global and Delivra (consumer products with an emphasis on sleep, pain, and anxiety), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com

