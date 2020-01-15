Cannabis

Investing News
Search Search Active

Halo Exercises Option to Acquire California Chocolate Company

- January 15th, 2020

Halo Labs has exercised Mendo Distribution and Transportation’s option to purchase California edibles company Outer Galactic Chocolates.

Halo Labs (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:AGEEF) has exercised Mendo Distribution and Transportation’s (MDT) option to purchase California-based edibles company Outer Galactic Chocolates, a holder of a Type N manufacturing license.

As quoted from the press release:

MDT was recently acquired by the Company through merger on January 9, 2020.

Transaction Highlights

  • Halo will obtain a Type N California license allowing for the production of infused and edible products

  • Halo plans to launch its Hush® edible products (gummies and syrups) in THC and 1:1 THC/CBD formulations, as well as support the expanded production and distribution of the award winning OGC-branded chocolate edibles in California

  • Halo plans to retain OGC founder as subject matter expert and consultant on edibles and gourmet chocolate production

  • Halo will own full interest in OGC, and plans to place the business under its California holding company, PSG Coastal Holdings LLC

Click here to read the full press release.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis edibles

 
Read our new report on the 2019 Lift Cannabis Business Conference
 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Weekend Unlimited Announces Addition to Management and Change in Board Of Directors
CROP Clarifies Consolidation Effective Date And Announces Management Change
CROP Announces Proposed Restructuring
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Supreme Dumps CEO, Firms Drop Assets

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply