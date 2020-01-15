Halo Exercises Option to Acquire California Chocolate Company
Halo Labs has exercised Mendo Distribution and Transportation’s option to purchase California edibles company Outer Galactic Chocolates.
Halo Labs (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:AGEEF) has exercised Mendo Distribution and Transportation’s (MDT) option to purchase California-based edibles company Outer Galactic Chocolates, a holder of a Type N manufacturing license.
As quoted from the press release:
MDT was recently acquired by the Company through merger on January 9, 2020.
Transaction Highlights
Halo will obtain a Type N California license allowing for the production of infused and edible products
Halo plans to launch its Hush® edible products (gummies and syrups) in THC and 1:1 THC/CBD formulations, as well as support the expanded production and distribution of the award winning OGC-branded chocolate edibles in California
Halo plans to retain OGC founder as subject matter expert and consultant on edibles and gourmet chocolate production
Halo will own full interest in OGC, and plans to place the business under its California holding company, PSG Coastal Holdings LLC
Click here to read the full press release.