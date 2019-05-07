GTEC Provides Retail Initiatives Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTC:GGTTF) (FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of 1203648 B.C. Ltd. (“RetailCo”) for an aggregate purchase price of $2,113,000 (the “Purchase Price”).









GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTC:GGTTF) (FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of 1203648 B.C. Ltd. (“RetailCo”) for an aggregate purchase price of $2,113,000 (the “Purchase Price”). RetailCo is in the process of obtaining municipal and provincial approvals (collectively, the “Approvals”) to operate a non-medical cannabis retail location. RetailCo will operate under GreenTec Retail Ventures Inc.’s storefront name, “Cake Cannabis Co.” and will serve as GTEC’s flagship store in Western Canada.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Company will gain access to over 4,000 square feet of retail space located in an affluent and diverse neighbourhood in Vancouver, BC. The retail space has a high-end interior design and includes displays, shelving and storage.

The Purchase Price was comprised of (i) $47,705.75 cash paid to the shareholders of RetailCo (the “Vendors”), (ii) cancellation of debt in the amount of $2,294.25 owed by the Vendors to GTEC and (3) the issuance of $2,063,000 worth of common shares in the capital of GTEC (“Common Shares”). Accordingly, the Company issued 3,438,333 Common Shares to the Vendors at a deemed value of $0.60 per share.

The Common Shares issued in connection with the Acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof. 1,719,167 Common Shares issued are also subject to a contractual escrow period (the “Escrowed Shares”) until RetailCo successfully obtains all necessary Approvals for the retail sale of non-medical cannabis. In the event RetailCo does not obtain all necessary Approvals by April 26, 2020, the Escrowed Shares will be returned to GTEC treasury for cancellation.

Termination of AssetCo LOI

Further to previous announcements on November 7, 2018 and March 22, 2019, GTEC has exercised its right of termination under the binding letter agreement (the “Letter Agreement”) with a private British Columbia corporation (“AssetCo”) to acquire 2 other retail locations in Vancouver.

About GTEC

GTEC Holdings is a specialized cannabis company dedicated to cultivating ultra-premium quality cannabis in purpose-built indoor facilities. The company is vertically integrated across all major sectors of the Canadian cannabis industry and is currently licensed by Health Canada for Standard Cultivation, Standard Processing and Analytical testing. The management team is comprised of a diverse skill set sourced from leading global food & beverage and premium alcohol companies. GTEC has completed three cultivation facilities and is currently cultivating and selling cannabis.

The Company has two additional facilities coming on stream in the latter half of 2019, which will increase annual capacity from 4,000 kg to 14,000 kg. GTEC’s retail division is pursuing licensing for over 35 recreational cannabis stores across Western Canada. GTEC’s ultra-premium indoor flower will be marketed and sold under its flagship trademarked brands; BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, GreenTec™, Cognōscente™, Treehugger™, and FN™.

GTEC is actively pursuing sales and distribution opportunities across all major business channels: medical, recreational, B2B and export. GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB Venture Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia.

To view more about the company or to request our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.gtec.co

