CoTec Holdings Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The financial statements and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "CoTec had an exceptional start to the year. Our main priority for the quarter was the continued roll-out of HyProMag USA, our Joint Venture U.S. based rare earth elements ("REE") magnet recycling and permanent magnet manufacturing Project. HyProMag USA selected its preferred bidder for engineering, procurement and construction management ("EPCM") services, culminating in the engagement of PegasusTSI Inc. ("Pegasus") and BBA USA Inc. ("BBA") and the commencement of the detailed design and engineering phase shortly after quarter-end. We have also expanded the scope of the detailed engineering to include three HPMS [i] vessels and initiated concept studies for further expansion and complementary "Long Loop" Recycling."
"The Project will play a key role in supporting the U.S. strategy of reshoring manufacturing capability, reducing dependence on foreign magnets and rare earths, which is a top priority for the Trump administration. The increased production capacity could also allow the flexibility to produce a wider range of products and specialist magnets, further improving both financial returns and the Project's ability to become a supplier of choice. HyProMag USA is continuing its ongoing discussions with high-ranking officials in the U.S. Government regarding financial support and project acceleration. The HPMS process remains extremely cost competitive and has independently quantified its exceptionally low CO 2 footprint compared to industry alternatives.
"CoTec secured two new complementary critical mineral technologies targeting the use of Multi-Gravity Technology for the recovery of ultra fine iron and manganese and a joint collaboration with McGill University, Québec, Canada ("McGill") "WaveCracker TM " which will investigate extended applications of microwave technologies with the aim of improving low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets, with a starting focus on copper recoveries particularly in advanced sulphide leaching application."
"CoTec believes the significant strategic and commercial value presented by our 60.3 % direct and indirect stake in HyProMag USA combined with the value of our Lac Jeannine project and our other investments, far exceed our current share price. We are encouraged by recent improvements in our share price, but our market valuation still significantly lags the recent uplift in our REE peer group and the disconnect between our share price and the intrinsic value of our assets remains material. We are working hard to address this matter through various investor outreach programs which have been initiated."
The Company announced a comprehensive loss for the quarter of $1,7 million mainly driven by G&A expenses of $709k and non-cash foreign exchange losses on equity investments and share based compensation of $200k and $269k respectively.
Highlights for the quarter include:
Operational
- Invested US$148,500, and US$132,071 into MagIron LLC ("MagIron") on February 4, 2025, and on March 25, 2025, respectively to maintain its undiluted equity interest
- Completed the selection process and commenced negotiations with Pegasus and BBA for their engagement to provide EPCM services for HyProMag USA project with an engagement contract signed on April 20, 2025. Environment and permitting studies will be supported by U.S.-based Weston Solutions, Inc.
- Commenced Project WaveCracker TM with McGill University, Québec, targeting the application of microwave technology to accelerate sulphide copper leaching
- Entered exclusivity and collaboration agreement with Salter for the use of its multi-gravity technology for the recovery of ultra fine iron and manganese
- HyProMag USA expanded detailed design and engineering phase to include three hydrogen processing of magnet scrap ("HPMS") vessels and initiate concept studies for further expansion, including long loop recycling
- HyProMag USA completed independent ISO-Compliant Product Carbon Footprint Study with Minviro Limited ("Minviro"). Minviro confirmed an exceptionally low CO 2 footprint of 2.35 kg CO 2 eq. per kg of NdFeB cut sintered block
Corporate
- Executive informational overview report on the Company released by Crystal Research Associates LLC. on February 18, 2025
- Drew down $500k on January 6, and February 6, 2025, respectively on the Kings Chapel Convertible Loan Agreement
- Agreed an amendment to the Convertible Loan Agreement with Kings Chapel International Limited on February 28, 2025. Pursuant to the amendment, the principal amount available to the Company under the Convertible Loan Agreement was increased by up to $2.5 million. All other terms remain unchanged
- Drew down an additional $500 under the Kings Chapel Convertible Loan Agreement on March 5, and March 19, 2025, respectively
- Engaged Investing News Network to support an advertising and investor awareness campaign
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
Please visit www.cotec.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the roll out of its HyProMag USA and Lac Jeannine projects and its investment in Salter, as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.sedar.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.sedar.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
14 April
CoTec Holdings
Investor Insight
CoTec Holdings (CoTec) is a resource extraction and processing company that identifies and deploys breakthrough technologies to turn undervalued assets into high-margin businesses. By combining innovation with strategic execution, the company offers a unique investment opportunity, characterized by low cost, lower capex, faster cash flow generation, and superior returns.
Overview
CoTec (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) applies innovative, disruptive technology to undervalued resource assets, aiming to create a portfolio of 20 to 30 modular “mini-mines” or processing facilities. By focusing on strategic minerals — such as rare earths, copper and iron ore — critical to advanced manufacturing, defense, AI and electrification, the company transforms waste materials into valuable strategic commodities. This approach establishes the potential for high-margin revenue streams and positions CoTec for continued growth.
Through investments and efficient processing methods, CoTec targets areas like rare earth magnet recycling, green steel production and copper waste processing — sectors crucial to today’s evolving economies. For investors, this represents a straightforward opportunity to support a forward-thinking company poised for long-term appreciation.
CoTec is advancing six cutting-edge technologies and three strategic assets, with a medium-term goal of acquiring 10 technologies and 20 to 30 assets. The company’s business model is supported by partnerships, joint ventures (JVs), and a disciplined capital management strategy to unlock value across its portfolio.
CoTec is guided by a highly experienced management team and board of directors with deep expertise in mining, technology and corporate finance.
Why Invest in CoTec?
Investors looking for a high-potential opportunity with strong alignment to global trends in sustainability and technology will find CoTec an attractive choice. Here’s why:
- Significant Upside Potential: CoTec’s innovative approach to deploying cutting-edge, disruptive technologies across undervalued and waste assets creates a scalable business model. By targeting sectors of strategic importance such as rare earth magnet recycling, green steel production, and copper waste processing, CoTec aligns with critical global trends that ensure relevance and growth.
- Strategic Positioning: The company is well-positioned in sectors that are increasingly recognized as strategic priorities, with the application of rare earths and other critical minerals in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and defense.
- Experienced Leadership and Insider Confidence: With a leadership team boasting decades of experience in the resource sector and significant insider ownership (approximately 74 percent of the company is owned by management and insiders), CoTec’s leadership is deeply invested in the company’s success.
- Environmental Responsibility: CoTec’s focus on low-carbon resource extraction technologies not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also enables investors to generate financial returns while contributing to environmental stewardship.
- Catalysts for Growth: The company has a clear roadmap with multiple catalysts in the near term, which may include studies, expansions and potential funding announcements, which are expected to unlock further value for shareholders.*
Company Highlights
- CoTec deploys cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies to marginal assets, reclamation opportunities and recycling initiatives, transforming waste materials into strategic, high-value commodities.
- The company holds stakes in six groundbreaking technologies — HyProMag, Binding Solutions, MagIron, Ceibo, WaveCrackerTM, and Salter. These technologies are designed to unlock significant value across strategically chosen assets. The Lac Jeannine iron project in Quebec, with an after tax NPV of US$59.9 million, stands on its own merits but could see further economic and environmental enhancements through the application of CoTec’s technologies. Similarly, HyProMag USA is pioneering the rollout of HyProMag’s rare earth recycling technology in the United States, delivering low-cost, magnet-to-magnet recovery of rare earth sintered magnets.
- CoTec accelerates the transition from discovery to production through proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, enabling significantly faster revenue generation compared to traditional mining operations.
- Backed by a management team with extensive expertise in mining, finance and technology, CoTec is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and growth in the critical minerals sector.
- Approximately 74 percent of the company is owned by management and insiders, demonstrating the leadership’s strong commitment to the company’s success.
- Although CoTec is trading at an ~88 percent discount to its Net Asset Value, various near-term catalysts have the potential to reduce this valuation gap
Key Technologies and Assets
HyProMag USA Project
The HPMS process enables magnet-to-magnet short-loop recycling to produce domestically sourced recycled rare earth magnets with a very low cost, and lowest CO2 footprint, bypassing the extensive chemical refining and reprocessing of traditional long-loop processes. HPMS uses 88 percent less energy, 85 percent less water and reduces CO2 by 85 percent. It eliminates complex separation stages, reduces material losses, and lowers operational risk. This streamlined approach is faster, more economical, and strategically critical for the U.S., ensuring self-sufficiency in AI, robotics, and defense, where reliance on Chinese rare earths poses a major geopolitical risk.
HyProMag USA, a US Government Minerals Security Partnership Project, leverages the Hydrogen Processing of Magnetic Scrap (HPMS) technology to recover NdFeB magnets from end-of-life electronics and industrial waste. This revolutionary hydrogen-based recycling process provides a much simpler, lower-risk, and more cost-effective alternative to conventional rare earth extraction, reducing reliance on traditional mining and imports. Over US$100 million was spent on R&D, developed by the University of Birmingham over 15 years.
A feasibility study released in November 2024, underscored the HyProMag USA project potential to become a game-changing domestic source of recycled rare earth magnets for the United States. CoTec, which owns 60.3 percent of HyProMag USA (50 percent through the US JV with Maginito, and CoTec’s 20.3 percent equity ownership in Maginito), is targeting a total annual production capacity of 1,041 tons of recycled NdFeB magnets over a 40-year operating life, post-tax net present value (NPV) of US$262 million at current market prices, increasing to US$503 million at independent forecast prices. HyProMag USA is targeting 10 percent of USA’s domestic demand for NdFeB magnets within five years of commissioning, with three plants targeting ~3,000 tons of recycled NdFeB magnets, which is three times what was contemplated in the November 2024 feasibility study.
By tapping into the United States’ push for domestically sourced critical mineral resources, HyProMag USA will position itself as a pivotal player in reshaping the permanent magnet supply chain, providing investors with an opportunity to align with a project at the intersection of sustainability, innovation and economic growth.
Lac Jeannine Iron Project
Located in Quebec, the Lac Jeannine Project is an advanced-stage iron tailings project with a published Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA - preliminary economic assessment). The project involves reprocessing approximately 73 million tonnes (Mt) of tailings to produce high-purity iron concentrate. The PEA incorporated the 2023 drill-program, providing an initial Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 73 Mt at 6.7 percent total Fe for 4.9 Mt of contained total Fe. Though the PEA is based on an initial 10-year life of mine, estimates are the life of mine could be extended by as much as a further 10 years with further drilling and resource definition during the feasibility study in 2025. Based on open-pit extraction methods and the production of a gravity concentrate via conventional processing techniques and at a discount rate of 7 percent (based solely on an initial 10-year life of mine), the PEA indicated a pre-tax NPV of US$93.6 million, and an IRR of 38 percent, and an after tax NPV of US$59.5 million, and an IRR of 30 percent.
The Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 for the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource, Mr. Christian Beaulieu, P.Geo., is a member of l’Ordre des géologues du Québec (#1072). The Qualified Person has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content relating to the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource.
MagIron
MagIron focuses on restarting a brownfield iron ore concentrator in Minnesota to produce DR-grade iron concentrate for low-carbon steel production. The company is targeting production capacity of 2 to 3 Mt of concentrate annually with an operational life exceeding 20 years. MagIron is positioned to capitalize on the demand for U.S.-based green steel, with preliminary valuations showing significant uplift since CoTec’s initial investment. CoTec has a 16 percent equity interest in MagIron.
Binding Solutions (BSL)
BSL’s cold agglomeration technology converts mining waste into ISO-compliant pellets or briquettes, primarily for green steel production. This process is a game-changer in the industry, offering substantial reductions in energy use and emissions. CoTec’s equity in BSL has grown significantly in value, with the most recent valuation of the company exceeding US$158 million, a 107 percent increase from CoTec’s initial investment.
Ceibo
Ceibo’s low-carbon, low-cost oxidative heap leaching technology enhances recovery rates for sulphide copper minerals such as chalcopyrite. The technology potentially improves copper recovery from 30 percent to 80 percent, making it a potential industry-leading solution for copper extraction. CoTec has a seat on Ceibo’s technical advisory board along with its minority equity interest, and is identifying copper assets where the technology could be applied in the form of a joint venture.
WaveCrackerTM
CoTec has entered into a joint collaboration and investigation agreement with McGill University, Québec, Canada. The project, WaveCrackerTM, will investigate extended applications of microwave technologies aiming to improve low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets. The initial focus will be on copper recoveries, particularly in advanced sulphide leaching applications. This collaboration builds upon, and extends, domain knowledge with new learnings and, in combination with other technologies, offers the potential for the low-carbon, low cost production of “new” copper metal.
As part of the project collaboration, CoTec will leverage McGill’s considerable experience in mineral processing and depth of research knowledge in the field of applied microwave technologies over the last 30 years.
Salter Cyclones
CoTec has signed a binding long-term exclusivity and collaboration agreement with Salter Cyclones Limited (“Salter”) for the application of its Multi-Gravity Separators (MGS) technology for the recovery of iron ore and manganese from both primary mining and tailings material.
Salter’s MGS technology was originally developed in the 1980s by Richard Mozley and has been in operation for many years applied to the recovery of valuable metal minerals (tin, chromium, copper, zinc etc). Its application to bulk commodities such as iron and manganese has been limited.
CoTec believes the technology could represent a step change in the bulk handling of iron and manganese tailings, offering the company the opportunity to produce high grade critical mineral iron and manganese concentrates from ultra fine tailings, material which is currently classified as waste and sent directly to tailings storage facilities.
As part of the collaboration CoTec will have an Exclusivity Period for the application of the MGS to iron ore globally and manganese in the United States, South Africa and Brazil for three (3) years. This Exclusivity Period can be extended by achieving certain milestones. CoTec and Salter will actively collaborate on an asset-by-asset basis to apply the technology to identified iron and manganese assets.
Management & Leadership
Julian Treger - CEO
With over three decades of experience in natural resources and finance, Julian Treger is the driving force behind CoTec’s innovative approach to resource extraction. Previously the CEO of Anglo Pacific Group, Treger successfully transitioned the company from a coal-focused royalty business to a battery-metals-focused streaming company, growing its income from £3 million in 2013 to nearly £62 million in 2021. Treger also brings significant expertise from his roles at Audley Capital and various board positions across the mining sector.
Lucio Genovese - Chairman
A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in metals and mining, Lucio Genovese has held leadership roles at Glencore and is the CEO of Nage Capital Management in Switzerland. He is also chairman at Ferrexpo and a member of the board of directors of Mantos Copper S.A. and Nevada Copper. His deep industry knowledge and expertise in value creation through joint ventures and operational excellence are pivotal to CoTec’s success.
Tom Albanese
Tom Albanese served as chief executive officer of Rio Tinto from 2007 to 2013 and as chief executive officer and director of Vedanta Resources and Vedanta Limited from 2014 to 2017. He currently serves as lead independent director of Nevada Copper and non-executive director of Franco-Nevada, and was previously on the board of directors of Ivanhoe Mines, Palabora Mining Company and Turquoise Hill Resources. He holds a Master of Science degree in mining engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in mineral economics both from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Robert Harward - Non-executive Director
Robert Harward is a retired United States Navy vice admiral (SEAL) and a former deputy commander of the United States Central Command. He served on the US National Security Council in The White House and led several multi-national special forces commands in Afghanistan and Iraq. He joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 as their chief executive in the UAE and expanded his responsibilities to cover the Middle East, leaving to join Shield AI as executive vice-president for international business development and strategy based in the UAE.
Sharon Fay - Non-executive Director
A global investment industry leader with more than 35 years of experience, Sharon Fay has extensive expertise in corporate responsibility and strategic evaluation, making her instrumental in CoTec’s ESG initiatives and governance.
Margot Naudie - Non-executive Director
Magot Naudie is a seasoned capital markets professional with 25 years of experience as senior portfolio manager for North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading multi-billion-dollar asset management firms including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management and CPP Investment Board. Naudie is the president of Elephant Capital, and the co-founder of Abaxx Technologies. She sits on a number of public and private company boards. Naudie holds an MBA from Ivey Business School and a BA from McGill University. She is also a chartered financial analyst.
Erez Ichilov - Non-executive Director
With a background in mining, technology and project investments, Erez Ichilov has driven multiple ventures in battery materials, critical minerals and sustainable exploration, aligning well with CoTec’s strategic goals.
John Singleton - COO
John Singleton has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including senior roles at Rio Tinto, De Beers Consolidated Mines and Centamin. His background in corporate development, strategy project evaluation, operations and project development equips CoTec with the expertise necessary for scaling its portfolio of assets and technologies. He is a Fellow of the Royal Geological Society and holds a BSc from the University of Bristol and a MSc in Engineering Geology from Imperial College London.
Abraham Jonker - CFO
Abraham Jonker brings 30 years of financial leadership in the mining industry, with a focus on corporate transactions, equity and debt financing, and strategic growth. He has played a pivotal role in raising over $750 million for mining ventures and has served on the boards of other prominent mining companies.
*Forward-Looking Statements
The information above regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com, and its other public filings. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward- looking statements in this news release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
25 May
Provaris Energy
Investor Insight
Provaris Energy is at the forefront of developing integrated compressed hydrogen and liquid CO₂ storage and transport infrastructure. With proprietary technology, a capital-light license model, and a growing portfolio of European hydrogen supply chain projects, Provaris is well-positioned to support global decarbonization efforts.
Company Highlights
- Proprietary tank IP and vessel designs enable scalable, low-cost storage and transport solutions.
- Compression technology offers the lowest cost for regional hydrogen supply.
- Term sheet signed with Uniper Global Commodities for 42,500 tpa hydrogen supply; binding Hydrogen SPA targeted mid-2025.
- Second MoU signed in March 2025 for 30,000 tpa hydrogen supply from Norway to Germany; term sheet expected Q2 2025.
- Early cash flow via license and origination fees; no capex required for Provaris to participate in shipping infrastructure.
- Partnership with Yinson Production AS to deliver new liquid CO₂ tank designs targeting maritime, floating, and onshore storage.
- High-volume inbound interest (>150 ktpa) from Nordic and Spanish developers confirms market demand.
- Prototype compressed hydrogen tank in construction, with class approvals expected Q3 2025.
Overview
Provaris (ASX:PV1) offers innovative storage and transport infrastructure essential to lowering the cost of hydrogen and CO₂ supply chains. With offices in Sydney and Oslo, the company is strategically focused on Europe, where decarbonization goals and energy security demand scalable and efficient clean energy solutions.
Provaris has developed a proprietary compressed hydrogen shipping solution designed to deliver “ready-to-use” green hydrogen with the lowest delivered cost for regional markets. Compression has been validated as the most energy- and cost-efficient method for hydrogen delivery, eliminating the need for complex conversion to carriers like ammonia. Studies show Provaris’ model delivers ~50 percent more hydrogen at ~20 percent lower cost compared to ammonia, with emissions well below EU RED II thresholds.
The company's “capital lite” model enables early cash flow and long-term recurring revenue through license and origination fees, without requiring ownership of ships or infrastructure. Each hydrogen supply project can generate ~US$34 million in total revenue for Provaris, including a technology license fee of ~US$16.5 million per project.
With binding commercial milestones targeted for 2025, including two supply agreements with German utilities totaling over 70,000 tonnes per annum of hydrogen, Provaris is well positioned to enable Europe’s transition to clean hydrogen. Europe's hydrogen import needs are forecast to reach 7 million tonnes (Mt) by 2030, with less than 1 percent of that currently supplied by low-carbon sources.
The company is also pioneering bulk liquid CO₂ tank technology in partnership with Yinson Production AS, opening a second stream of licensing revenue and addressing bottlenecks in carbon capture and storage infrastructure. This innovation aligns with Provaris’ mission to enable practical, efficient, and scalable zero-carbon energy supply chains across Europe and beyond.
Advanced Supply Chain Project Pipeline in Europe
Provaris is advancing several green hydrogen export projects from the Nordics to continental Europe:
- Norway: Two hydrogen export projects under MoUs with German utilities (Uniper and a second unnamed utility).
- Germany: Import infrastructure collaboration with utilities; aligned with TSO build-out and industrial decarbonization targets.
- Spain: Ongoing discussions with developers and offtake partners for hydrogen export hubs.
- Finland: Working with local partners to identify export-capable hydrogen production sites.
- The Netherlands: Joint pre-feasibility with Global Energy Storage (GES) for 40,000 tpa hydrogen import terminal in Rotterdam.
These projects underpin a cumulative pipeline of over 150 ktpa and demonstrate Provaris’ ability to meet Europe’s growing hydrogen demand.
Key Features and Benefits of Compressed Hydrogen
- Enhanced Safety: Provaris’ compressed hydrogen technology prioritizes safety in storage and transportation.
- Cost-effectiveness: By eliminating the need for complex liquefaction or ammonia synthesis processes, the company's solutions reduce overall costs.
- Scalability: The technology is adaptable to various project sizes, from regional supply chains to large-scale international exports.
- Environmental Sustainability: Compressed green hydrogen aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.
Multiple studies reaffirm the simplicity and efficiency of compressed hydrogen enables low-cost supply for Europe.
Innovative Hydrogen Vessel Designs: H2Neo Carrier and H2Leo Barge for export efficiency
Complementing its proprietary compressed hydrogen technology, Provaris is progressing the final design and classification approval phases of two purpose-built vessel types—the H2Neo Carrier and H2Leo Barge—designed to safely and efficiently transport compressed hydrogen across regional maritime routes.
These vessels are central to Provaris' strategy to unlock flexible and cost-effective green hydrogen supply chains. The H₂Neo Carrier is engineered with a cargo capacity of 27,000 cubic meters (equivalent to 450 tonnes of hydrogen at 250 bar pressure) and features a closed containment system that eliminates boil-off losses and minimizes emissions. FEED level design has been completed and approved by classification societies, including safety studies. Final Class approval is expected in 2025, aligning with the company’s targeted project final investment decisions in 2026.
H2Neo carrier solution together with barge storage for loading and discharge sites
The combination proprietary tank technology, automated shipbuilding processes, and flexible infrastructure options, Provaris offers a lower total cost of ownership and faster deployment compared to alternative hydrogen carriers such as ammonia or liquid hydrogen. These innovations position Provaris as a first mover in delivering safe, scalable, and cost-competitive maritime transport for green hydrogen across Europe.
Innovating CO2 Storage and Transport
As part of its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Provaris is expanding its portfolio in 2024 to include CO₂ storage. This strategic move commenced with a ground-breaking partnership with Norway’s Yinson Production AS to bring innovation to liquid CO₂ storage and transport, for both maritime and onshore applications. Yinson is a US$3 billion global energy infrastructure leader in FPSOs and renewable technologies, having raised US$1.6 billion in late-2024 for growth funding, including the establishment of CO₂ supply chains.
A Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop new bulk liquid CO₂ (LCO2) tank designs for floating, onshore and ship-based storage applications, solves an industry bottleneck for CO₂ tank capacity limited to ~7,500 cbm. Targeting major gains in storage volume and reduced storage costs, tank designs at low pressure and temperature maximise storage and efficiency to reduce storage and transport costs.
Aligned with its technology license model for hydrogen, Yinson is funding Provaris’ development of new tank designs to be jointly owned and then licensed to owners of floating storage, shipping and land-based storage solutions, which will include Yinson.
In March 2025, Provaris completed a concept design for a large-volume, low-pressure tank solution, unlocking a new stream of license fee revenue. The initial license fee of US$200,000 has already been received, and further payments are anticipated as development progresses.
Milestones for June 2025 include the completion of Phase 2 of the JDA which will include a type rating approval of a LCO2 tank and integrated with Yinson’s development of a Floating Storage Injection Unit (FSIU) proposed for the use in offtshore CCS injection projects under development in Europe and Asia.
Management Team
Martin Carolan – Managing Director & CEO
Greg Martin – Chairman
Andrew Pickering – Non-executive Director
David Palmer – Non-executive Director
Per Roed – Chief Technical Officer
Mats Fagerberg – Business Development, Europe
Garry Triglavcanin – Product Development Director
Norman Marshall – Group Commercial Manager
John Stevenson – Group Financial Controller
Jessica Roed – Operations Manager, Norway
21 May
Troy Minerals Reports Ongoing Geophysical Studies at the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming
Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report on the processing and interpretation status of the airborne geophysical survey covering the 100% owned Lake Owen Project (the "Project"), which is located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, USA (see Figure 1, 2).
Covering 1,424 hectares, the project is an exploration asset in the Proterozoic Lake Owen complex, favorable for titanomagnetite-hosted mineralization. Historically explored for Platinum Group Elements (PGE), it shows strong potential for vanadium, titanium, PGE, and other critical minerals.
Figure 1. Lake Owen, Location Map, Wyoming, USA
Recent maiden drilling results by Troy (announced on February 28th, 2025) have confirmed the presence of high concentrations of vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅) and titanium dioxide (TiO₂), along with the discovery of scandium (a REE metal), significantly enhancing the project's critical mineral profile.
Lake Owen is supported by the US Geological Survey (USGS)'s Earth MRI (Earth Mapping Resources Initiative), which is delivering key geoscientific data and helping reduce exploration costs. As part of this initiative, a high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey has been flown by USGS covering Troy's Claims and the raw data have become available to the Company. This federal backing highlights the project's strategic importance within the US critical minerals landscape.
Troy has engaged Geophysics One Inc. of Ontario, Canada, to evaluate, process, model and interpret the magnetic and radiometric data in conjunction with any available in-house geoscience data provided by the Company.
Figure 2. Lake Owen Project, Troy's Claims on Topo Map
Key Aspects of the Airborne Geophysical Survey
- The Lake Owen Project area was surveyed by EON Geosciences Inc. for the USGS, using an airborne total-field magnetic and radiometric method in 2021.
- Most of the 16,400 line-km helicopter survey was flown at 200m intervals, with the Lake Owen Complex subset infilled at 100m line separation in 2023 (see Figure 3, 4).
- Despite the 100m interval, the nominal altitude was high at 80m, averaging 107.4m within the property and ranging from 78m to 180m. Overall, the data quality is very good.
- Emphasis is placed on mapping magnetite-rich zones from the high-resolution magnetic data due to the area's mineralization being concentrated within cumulus magnetite-rich layers. Work and interpretation will be completed with enhanced magnetic images and a 3D magnetic model of the data that reveal remarkably consistent rhythmic magnetic layers and extending 10 km or more laterally, including the entire length of the Lake Owen property.
- High magnetization zones aid geological mapping and exploration of the Lake Owen property, particularly in areas with increased magnetite content and inferred structural zones.
- The radiometric response from the mafic complex is minimal and will be used only for mapping purposes, such as identifying cover and defining the Lake Owen Complex' extents. However, a few interesting anomalies will be analyzed to provide context for exploration targeting.
- Geophysics One, beyond general interpretation maps, will provide to Troy all magnetic and radiometric product maps, as well as 2D & 3D modelling in selected cases.
Figure 3.Map showing the 2023 flown high-resolution (100m line spacing) airborne survey (2nd Vertical Derivative magnetics) covering Troy's Lake Owen Project claims, on top of the 200m line spacing Medicine Bow Magnetic Survey (background data of Total Field magnetics)
The interpretation of the geophysical survey is in progress and the results of the Geophysics One studies once received will be reported and discussed in another news release in due course.
Figure 4. The 100m Line Spacing Magnetic Survey over the Lake Owen Complex (2VD)
Qualified Person
The information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ted Vander Wart, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Troy Minerals
Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Rana Vig | CEO & Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with Troy Minerals Inc. (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) to receive an Investor Presentation
20 May
Successful Production of High-Quality Metakaolin for Low- Carbon Cement
Green360 Technologies Limited (ASX:GT3) (Green360 or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has produced a number of metakaolin samples from its kaolin resources and deposits. Successful internal laboratory testing of the metakaolin validates its exceptional quality, exceeding industry benchmarks, making it suitable for use in low-carbon cement formulations and high-performance structural concrete.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Successfully produced a number of metakaolin samples from the Company’s various kaolin resources and deposits.
- Successful internal testing places Green360’s product at the top end of metakaolin quality benchmarks, exceeding many other variations of metakaolin available in Australia and globally – validating the product’s potential for use in low-carbon cement, and in the production of low-carbon, high-performance structural concrete.
- Metakaolin is a sought-after partial replacement for traditional Portland cement in concrete mixes, improving strength and durability whilst also reducing emissions.
- Significant milestone allowing for rapid advancement of low-carbon cement formulations utilising metakaolin.
- Commenced commercial-scale concrete trials of metakaolin-based low-carbon cement formulations with JV partner and leading pre-cast manufacturer PERMAcast, to further validate performance in concrete products.
This is a significant milestone for the Company – confirming the key role of the Company’s own metakaolin in the development of Green360 low-carbon cement formulations.
The Company has now succeeded in developing and optimising low-carbon cement formulations utilising its own metakaolin, for testing in commercial-scale concrete trials with its Joint Venture partner, leading pre-cast concrete manufacturer PERMAcast.
These trials are a key step in validating the performance of the Company’s metakaolin-based low-carbon cement formulations in commercial concrete products.
Green360 Technologies Executive Chairman Aaron Banks commented:
“The successful production of metakaolin from our resources and deposits is a significant milestone for the Company. This achievement allows us to rapidly pursue testing and optimisation of low-carbon cement formulations utilising our own metakaolin and industrial byproducts, to ultimately deliver low-cost, low-carbon alternatives to traditional Portland cement.
“We have now developed low-carbon cement formulations utilising our metakaolin and have moved to commercial testing in concrete with PERMAcast – a key step forward in validating the performance of our low-carbon formulations in real-world applications.
“We are making significant strides towards the development and commercialisation of our high-quality, low-cost, low-carbon cement formulations, addressing growing pressure for the cement and concrete industry to decarbonise. We look forward to the results of commercial scale testing with PERMAcast and further optimisation of our formulations.”
Successful development of in-house metakaolin
Green360 has successfully completed the first stage of its product development program, achieving the controlled calcination of its kaolin into high reactivity metakaolin. Laboratory analysis, conducted in partnership with Murdoch University, confirmed the transformation using advanced Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy and X-ray Diffraction (XRD). These tests show the kaolin has been fully converted into an amorphous phase suitable for use in high-performance concrete.
Importantly, testing reveals Green360’s metakaolin has an exceptionally high amorphous content of >88%, with very low levels of residual crystalline material. This places Green360’s product at the top end of metakaolin quality benchmarks, exceeding many other variations of metakaolin available in Australia and globally, which typically range between 55–75% amorphous content depending on source and processing conditions.
Metakaolin is a sought-after key input for low-carbon cements, enabling the partial replacement of traditional Portland cement in concrete, both to increase the performance of a concrete product, and importantly, reduce its emissions profile.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Green360 Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
12 May
10 Biggest ASX Renewable Energy and Sustainability Stocks in 2025
As the energy transition continues to gain urgency, investors should keep an eye on cleantech stocks, including sectors such as low-emission technologies, renewable energy, water and wastewater technologies and waste and resource efficiency.
With US President Donald Trump pulling away from the investments in the energy transition made by the previous Biden administration, Australian green companies could pick up momentum. Researchers for Deloitte project that Australia could attract a share of roughly AU$123 billion in clean tech investment, based on an analysis by Net Zero Policy Lab of new supply chain markets.
With the positive outlook for cleantech in mind, here’s a look at 10 ASX cleantech stocks listed in order of largest to smallest by market cap. All figures were current as of May 5, 2025.
1. Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)
Market cap: AU$159.48 billion
Share price: AU$115.59
Rio Tinto is a major global miner focused on metals vital to the cleantech sector, including copper, lithium and aluminum.
The company has been increasing its focus on supporting clean technologies, exploring carbon-free technology for aluminum smelting through the ELYSIS joint venture. Using the ELYSIS technology, Rio Tinto's Arvida smelter in Québec, Canada, will produce the world's first greenhouse gas free aluminum.
Additionally, Rio Tinto's acquisition of Arcadium Lithium in March 2025 places it in the heart of the electric vehicle and battery supply chain, while its efforts to decarbonize its operations reflect its evolving role in the global energy transition.
2. Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ,OTC Pink:MDDNF)
Market cap: AU$13.93 billion
Share price: AU$5.11
Renewable energy stock Meridian Energy is New Zealand’s largest electricity generator, with five wind farms, seven hydro power stations and commercial solar arrays. The company's Harapaki wind farm project reached completion in July 2024 and now stands as the second-largest in New Zealand.
The company also designed and built the Ross Island wind farm, which is located in Antarctica.
3. Reece (ASX:REH,OTC Pink:REECF)
Market cap: AU$10.48 billion
Share price: AU$16.16
Reece is a global leader in wholesale, import and distribution for plumbing, waterworks and HVAC-R products in Australia, New Zealand and the US. Through the Reece Foundation, the company helps connect the trade sector to communities that are in need of clean water and sanitation.
4. Mercury (ASX:MCY,OTC Pink:MGHTF)
Market cap: AU$7.65 billion
Share price: AU$5.27
Mercury is a New Zealand-based gas, renewable electricity and internet provider. The company's electricity generation comes from a variety of renewable energy sources, including wind, hydro and geothermal.
Mercury's nine hydro stations are responsible for an average of 10 percent of New Zealand’s annual electricity supply. It also operates five geothermal plants and four wind farms, including the country's largest. Construction of a fifth wind farm is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
5. Contact Energy (ASX:CEN,OTC Pink:COENF)
Market cap: AU$6.78 billion
Share price: AU$7.89
Contact Energy provides electricity, natural gas, broadband, solar and renewable energy. It owns and operates 11 power stations and produces 80 to 85 percent of its electricity from its renewable hydro and geothermal stations. Construction of its new 101 megawatt plant, Te Mihi Stage 2, is expected to be completed by Q3 2027.
The company was the highest of five New Zealand firms to land on the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Index Asia-Pacific. It was also the winner of Deloitte's sustainability leadership award in 2023 for leading decarbonisation efforts through its Contact26 strategy, which includes more than NZ$1.2 billion in investments in renewable generation projects.
6. Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY,OTC Pink:TSPCF)
Market cap: AU$5.87 billion
Share price: AU$2.64
One of the biggest companies in Australia's waste sector, Cleanaway Waste is an end-to-end e-waste recycler with 250 branches nationwide.
Cleanaway Waste is well positioned to offer solutions to the country’s plastic waste challenge, as well as its need to become waste self-sufficient after China’s ban on recycling material from Australia in 2021.
7. Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF)
Market cap: AU$4.76 billion
Share price: AU$1.48
Pilbara Minerals is one of Australia's largest lithium companies by market cap. Its flagship asset is the Pilgangoora project — located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it produces spodumene and tantalite concentrate.
Pilbara Minerals' P1000 project, a significant expansion of its Pilgangoora lithium operation, was completed ahead of schedule and achieved its first ore production in January 2025.
The company has long-term agreements with China’s Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460), Great Wall Motor Company (OTC Pink:GWLLF,HKEX:2333), Yibin Tianyi and General Lithium.
8. Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC,OTC Pink:RLLWF)
Market cap: AU$3.2 billion
Share price: AU$4.09
Reliance Worldwide designs, manufactures and supplies high-efficiency water flow and control products. The company is also a global leader in the manufacturing of push-to-connect behind-the-wall plumbing fittings.
As its name suggests, Reliance's footprint is worldwide, with 29 distribution hubs, 14 manufacturing plants and five innovation centres across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
9. Sims (ASX:SGM,OTC Pink:SMUPF)
Market cap: AU$2.86 billion
Share price: AU$14.78
Sims Metal, a business division of Sims, has established itself as an integral part of the circular economy through buying and recycling scrap metal, including ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The company has more than 130 processing facilities across the US, the United Kingdom and Australasia.
10. Nanosonics (ASX:NAN,OTC Pink:NNCSF)
Market cap: AU$1.48 billion
Share price: AU$4.73
Nanosonics is an infection-prevention company that has commercialised automated disinfection technology. Its Trophon technology, which includes an ultrasound probe high-level disinfection device, is primarily sold to hospitals. The device breaks the remaining chemicals from the process into oxygen and water.
Nanosonics is currently working to bring CORIS, its new endoscope reprocessing platform, to market. The CORIS technology platform seeks to address one of the biggest unmet needs: the reprocessing of flexible endoscopes. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in March 2025.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2019.
05 May
10 Biggest EV Stocks to Watch in 2025
The energy revolution is here to stay, and electric vehicles (EVs) have become part of the mainstream narrative.
The shift toward green energy is gathering momentum, with governments adding more incentives to accelerate this transition. Increasing EV sales are good news for battery metals investors, as EVs are significant drivers for commodities such as lithium, cobalt and graphite, key components in the cathodes of EV batteries. Additionally, interest in EV options outside of Tesla is heating up in 2025, and Chinese EVs are increasing in popularity outside of the country.
For investors interested in getting exposure to the EV trend, the Investing News Network has gathered a list of the largest EV makers by market cap. This electric car stock list was generated using TradingView's stock screener on April 17, 2025, and it includes companies with an EV focus under the motor vehicles industry filter.
Read on to learn about the top US and Chinese EV stocks, and the batteries and battery suppliers they're using for their current and upcoming models.
1. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Market cap: US$776.95 billion
First on the list is EV maker Tesla, which has brought significant attention to the EV narrative.
The company's story starts in 2003, when it was founded by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Elon Musk invested in the company in 2004, becoming the largest shareholder, and eventually became its CEO in 2008. A well-known story for battery metals investors, the company made headlines in 2014 when it broke ground at its first gigafactory in Nevada, US, an unthinkable proposition at the time. Outside of the US, Tesla also has gigafactories in China and Germany.
In partnership with Panasonic (TSE:6752), at its Nevada gigafactory Tesla produces batteries with nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) cathodes — different from most of Tesla’s competitors, which use a nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) mix.
Tesla announced in 2021 that it was changing the battery chemistry for its standard-range vehicles to lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathodes, which are cobalt- and nickel-free. China’s largest battery maker, CATL (SZSE:300750), is a key supplier of LFP batteries for Tesla, particularly for the Shanghai and Berlin gigafactories.
South Korea's LG Energy Solution (KRX:373220) is working on supplying Tesla with batteries using nickel-manganese-cobalt-aluminum (NMCA) cathodes.
Tesla's prime EV position has taken a hit in the first quarter of 2025 as Elon Musk's political activities in the United States have generated a lot of negative publicity for the brand. However, the company is still the largest EV maker by market cap globally.
Image via Tesla.
2. BYD Company (OTC Pink:BYDDF,HKEX:1211)
Market cap: US$143.78 billion
Leading Chinese EV maker BYD Company was founded in 1995 and is a top producer of several kinds of rechargeable batteries, including nickel-metal hydride batteries and NCM batteries.
BYD has a vertically integrated supply chain, from mineral battery cells to battery packs.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, BYD passed Tesla in terms of global EV sales, selling 526,409 EVs compared to Tesla's 484,507 units sold during that quarter.
Backed by Warren Buffett, in 2020 BYD officially launched its Blade battery, a less bulky LFP battery. The following year, the company announced that it would use the Blade LFP batteries for all of its pure electric models.
The company is working on using sodium-ion batteries — this battery type is expected to be seen in 9 percent of global EV sales by 2033, according to a 2023 forecast from Fastmarkets.
In April 2025, BYD released two new EV models, the Han L sedan and Tang L SUV, based on its new Super e-platform, which allows users to add 400 kilometers (248 miles) of range in five minutes of charging, and charge to 100 percent in 20 minutes.
Image viaBYD.
3. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Market cap: US$22.41 billion
Li Auto bills itself as a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range EVs in China, and is a leader in China's full-size and large SUV markets. The company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019, and launched its initial public offering in July 2020, raising US$1.1 billion.
Li Auto has battery supply agreements with CATL, Sunwoda Electronic (SZSE:300207), a smaller Chinese battery maker, and SVOLT Energy Technology.
One of the main differences between Li Auto and the other companies on this list is that Li Auto's models allow battery pack charging with electricity or gas. The company calls this design extended-range EV technology.
Li Auto launched its first all-electric car, Li MEGA MPV, in 2024. In July 2025, the company is set to introduce its second all-electric vehicle, the i8 SUV, which uses an NMC battery and maxes out at 536 horsepower.
Image via Li Auto.
4. Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV)
Market cap: US$17.96 billion
Another Chinese EV maker focused on smart EVs, Xpeng’s main manufacturing plant is in Guangdong province.
CATL used to be Xpeng’s primary battery supplier, but the carmaker has diversified its battery suppliers. The carmaker has chosen to work with Sunwoda to develop a fast-charging battery for the G9. Xpeng also counts CALB (HKEX:3931) and EVE Energy (SZSE:300014) as battery suppliers. Xpeng has EVs powered by LFP batteries for the Chinese market, and its long-range versions use NCM batteries.
Xpeng's G9 achieved the top spot in charging time and fifth in the range test during the El Prix 2024 Motor EV Winter Test, demonstrating its strong performance in severe winter weather conditions.
In April, the company showcased its 2025 XPENG X9 flagship vehicle, with self-driving capabilities powered by Xpeng's self-developed Turing AI chip. At the same time, Xpeng unveiled itsAEROHT Land Aircraft Carrier, slated for mass production in 2026. The company bills it as "the world’s first modular flying car."
Image via Xpeng.
5. Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Market cap: US$12.99 billion
Founded in 2009 in Florida, US, Rivian designs, develops and manufactures EVs and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
The company is based in Irvine, California, and manufactures its vehicles in Illinois.
The carmaker announced plans to use cells made with LFP chemistries for its standard-level vehicles in 2022, and in 2023 announced plans to switch its entire lineup to this type of battery. South Korea’s Samsung SDI (KRX:006400) is Rivian’s current battery supplier, but the company has plans to build its own battery cells in the future.
Rivian plans to deliver 46,000 to 51,000 EVs in 2025. By 2026, the company is looking to bring e-scooters and three-wheel EVs to market through its spinoff "electric micromobility company" named Also.
Image via Rivian.
6. Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (OTC Pink:ZJLMF,HKEX:9863)
Market cap: US$7.74 billion
The Leapmotor brand first launched in China in 2017. The EV manufacturer designs and supplies its own battery packs for its vehicles. Major auto maker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) became a 20 percent shareholder in late 2023. The following year, the two entities formed the 51/49 joint venture company Leapmotor International, in which Stellantis holds the controlling interest. The joint venture is focused on selling and manufacturing Leapmotor vehicles outside of China.
The company’s current models in the market include six seater SUV C16, mid-size crossover SUV C10, smart electric SUV C11, smart sedan C01, compact SUV B10 and smart BEV city scooter T03.
Leapmotor unveiled its B01 electric sedan in April 2025. The vehicle is powered by LFP batteries from Gotion High-tech, CALB and Zenergy.
Image via Wikimedia Commons.
7. Vinfast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)
Market cap: US$7.32 billion
VinFast Auto, Vietnam's first global automotive manufacturer, is a multinational EV manufacturer producing both affordable and luxury EVs. The company even has an electric pickup truck in the works, known as the VF Wild.
VinFast Auto is working to expand its reach into key markets in North America and Asia. It has various showrooms and service centers in North America, including in the Canadian provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Québec, and in the US states of North Carolina, New York, Texas and Kansas. The company opened an EV business network in the Philippines in 2024. The company also has plans to build more factories in the US, Indonesia and India.
VinFast Auto is on track to bring its EV manufacturing facility in India into operation in mid-2025. The EV facility is expected to have a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles annually.
Image via VinFast.
8. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Market cap: US$7 billion
Headquartered in California, Lucid Group was founded in 2007 and produces luxury electric cars. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan that is being produced at its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, US.
Lucid will use Panasonic batteries in its long-range Lucid Air and its Gravity SUV, which will begin production in 2025, although details of the chemistry used are yet to be known.
In April 2025, Lucid announced the acquisition of select Arizona-based facilities and assets of battery and fuel-cell EV company Nikola Corporation.
"As we continue our production ramp of Lucid Gravity and prepare for our upcoming midsize platform vehicles, acquiring these assets is an opportunity to strategically expand our manufacturing, warehousing, testing, and development facilities while supporting our local Arizona community," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid.
Image via Lucid.
9. NIO (NYSE:NIO)
Market cap: US$6.6 billion
Founded in 2014, Chinese EV maker NIO designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium EVs.
NIO's strategy includes its battery-as-a-service endeavor, a subscription purchasing model where buyers lease vehicle batteries. The company says the idea behind this move is to reduce vehicle costs. The service is run by a battery asset company, with NIO and leading battery maker CATL owning a stake. CATL is already NIO's sole battery supplier.
The company has built battery swap stations that allow drivers with low batteries to pull up and have it swapped for a full battery within minutes. Its fifth generation swap stations are expected to roll out starting in 2026.
In September 2021, the company introduced a standard-range hybrid-cell battery that combines NCM and LFP cells. NIO is also gearing uo to offer the world’s longest-range solid-state battery on a rental basis through its partnership with CATL.
NIO launched its newest EV brand, Firefly, in China in April. The first model in this brand is a small car for city dwellers who struggle with finding convenient parking, as it can locate available spots and use parking assist to maneuver into them. Drivers will also be able to access the above-mentioned battery swap program.
Image via Nio Newsroom.
10. Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY)
Market cap: US$2.09 billion
Sweden-based electric performance car brand Polestar is owned by Geely Automobile Holdings (OTC Pink:GELYF,HKEX:80175). Up until early 2024, Volvo Cars was also a part owner, but decided to hand Polestar entirely over to Geely to operate as an independent brand. The move was attributed to slowing global demand for EVs.
The company has three models: the Polestar 2 four door sedan, the Polestar 3 luxury mid-size crossover and the Polestar 4 entry-level compact crossover.
Polestar has experienced some difficulties in the last couple years, including software challenges in 2023 that caused delays in the rollout of the Polestar 3. In 2024, the company recorded a 15 percent drop in deliveries.
The EV maker's bad luck seems to be turning around in 2025, with a 76 percent improvement in units sold in Q1 over the amount sold in the same period the previous year.
This is in part thanks to Polestar's efforts to capitalize on Tesla's struggles with Musk and its brand image. In February 2025, Polestar began offering Tesla owners in the US and Canada discounts of up to $20,000 on new leases of its models.
Image via SlashGear.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
28 April
Cotec Holdings Corp. Files Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $0.5 million and net loss of $0.2 million for the quarter and the year, respectively.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "2024 was a transformative and exciting year for CoTec during which we have achieved all our objectives and completed two very successful independent technical studies for our HyProMag USA joint venture and the Lac Jeannine project. We are now extremely well positioned to become a resource producing company by H1, 2027, a mere five years since launching CoTec. This would be a remarkable achievement for a resource-based company, compared to the 12 - 15 years plus timeframe for conventional mining companies."
"Our technology investments and operations are focused on critical minerals supply chains for Western countries and HyProMag USA has the potential to become a key player in the domestic supply of rare earth permanent magnets in the USA during a time when it is critically needed."
"We continue to believe that the CoTec shares are trading at a significant discount to our intrinsic value as indicated by the Lac Jeannine Preliminary Economic Assessment, HyProMag USA Feasibility Study and the value of our investments. We have initiated various initiatives to create investor awareness in both USA and Canada to increase the liquidity in our stock and to close this value gap. We also continue to support the company through insider buying of shares in the market, insider participation in financings and through the provision of loan finance."
"We are looking forward to an equally successful 2025, laying the foundation for the construction of our projects during 2026 and ultimate production early in 2027 and continue to work closely with all our stakeholders across governments, first nation groups and the communities where our assets are located."
Highlights for the year include:
Operational
- HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA") formally incorporated for the roll-out of the revolutionary hydrogen based HyProMag rare earth magnet recycling technology in the USA. CoTec owning 60.3% of the economic interest - 50% direct and 10.3% indirect holding
- BBA USA Inc., PegasusTSI and Weston Solutions Inc. engaged by HyProMag USA to complete the independent Feasibility Study for the roll out of the HyProMag technology in the USA which was completed on time and within budget ("USA Feasibility Study"). Results of the study concluded a net present value applying a 7% discount rate ("NPV7%") of US$262 million and 23% real internal rate of return ("IRR") based on current market prices. $503 million post-tax NPV7% and 31% real IRR based on forecasted market prices. All-in sustaining cost of US$19.6 per kg of NdFeB compared to a weighted average market price of US$55 per kg
- Awarded contracts for the National Instrument 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Project ("PEA") to an interdisciplinary team of consultants, engineers and scientists co-led by Addison Mining Services Ltd. and Soutex Inc. with targeted completion during the first half of 2024
- Filed Initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and positive PEA on time and within budget. Initial Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 73 million tonnes (Mt) at 6.7% total Fe for 4.9 Mt of contained total Fe. Pre-tax NPV7% of US$93.6 million, and IRR of 38%, and post-tax NPV7% of US$59.5 million, and IRR of 30% excluding potential benefit of adjacent tailings
- MagIron LLC ("MagIron") investment signed long-term mineral leases which provide feedstock for further operational and economic support for the restart of MagIron's Plant 4 iron ore concentrator. When combined with iron-bearing stockpiles already owned by MagIron, the aggregate iron-bearing materials secured could be sufficient to support Plant 4 for more than 20 years of operation, targeting annual production of 2.5 million dry tonnes per annum of Direct Reduction grade iron concentrate
- HyProMag secured exclusive agreement with Inserma Anoia S.L to commercialize pre-processing technologies through the automated processing of hard disk drives, loudspeakers and electric motors to compliment HyProMag USA and HyProMag's future German and UK operations
- Initiated "Request for Proposal" process for Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management providers for HyProMag USA
- Commenced the process to appoint a drilling contractor for the 2025 infill and expansion drilling program for Lac Jeannine
- Ceibo Investment partnered with Glencore‘s Lomas Bayas Mining Company to deploy Ceibo's proprietary leaching technologies targeting a more effective extraction of copper from low-grade sulphides at one of Chile's leading mines
Corporate
- Appointed retired Vice-Admiral Robert Harward as non-executive director
- Joined the Rare Earth Industry Association ("REIA") to work with REIA and other stakeholders to support the roll out of the HyProMag technology
- Raised gross aggregate proceeds of $5.3 million of equity through two non-brokered private placements
- Entered into a convertible loan agreement with Kings Chapel International Limited ("Convertible Loan"). The Convertible Loan replaced all loans outstanding to Kings Chapel International plus an additional CAD$1,500,000 in principal to be advanced in three monthly tranches of $500,000. The outstanding principal of the loan bears an interest of 10% and is convertible into CoTec stock at CAD0.75 per share
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
Please visit www.cotec.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Feasibility Study, PEA, as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
