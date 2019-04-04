GTEC Announces Satisfaction of Tumbleweed Milestone

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB:GGTTF) (FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”) announces that further to the press release dated January 30, 2019, in which the GTEC announced that Tumbleweed Farms (“Tumbleweed”) completed construction of a Health Canada approved cannabis production facility (the “Tumbleweed Facility”), the completion of the Tumbleweed Facility has resulted in the satisfaction of a milestone pursuant to the share purchase agreement dated November 22, 2017 among GreenTec Holdings Ltd. (“GreenTec”), Norton Singhavon (“Mr. Singhavon”) and Michael Blady (“Mr. Blady” and together with Mr. Singhavon, the “Vendors”) and the assignment and assumption agreement dated June 11, 2018 between GTEC, GreenTec and the Vendors.









GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB:GGTTF) (FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”) announces that further to the press release dated January 30, 2019, in which the GTEC announced that Tumbleweed Farms (“Tumbleweed”) completed construction of a Health Canada approved cannabis production facility (the “Tumbleweed Facility”), the completion of the Tumbleweed Facility has resulted in the satisfaction of a milestone pursuant to the share purchase agreement dated November 22, 2017 among GreenTec Holdings Ltd. (“GreenTec”), Norton Singhavon (“Mr. Singhavon”) and Michael Blady (“Mr. Blady” and together with Mr. Singhavon, the “Vendors”) and the assignment and assumption agreement dated June 11, 2018 between GTEC, GreenTec and the Vendors.

As a result of the foregoing, GTEC is to issue $250,000 worth of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) to Mr. Singhavon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Mr. Blady, Director and Vice President of the Company, upon completion of construction of the Tumbleweed Facility. Accordingly, GTEC intends to issue an aggregate 367,647 Common Shares to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.68 per share. Mr. Singhavon will receive 257, 353 Common Shares and Mr. Blady will receive 110,294 Common Shares.

The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof and the issuances remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About GTEC

GTEC Holdings is a specialized cannabis company dedicated to cultivating ultra-premium quality cannabis in purpose-built indoor facilities. The company is vertically integrated across all major sectors of the Canadian cannabis industry and is currently licensed by Health Canada for Standard Cultivation, Standard Processing and Analytical testing. The management team is comprised of a diverse skill set sourced from leading global food & beverage and premium alcohol companies. GTEC has completed three cultivation facilities and is currently cultivating and selling cannabis. The Company has two additional facilities coming on stream in the latter half of 2019, which will increase annual capacity from 4,000 kg to 14,000 kg. GTEC’s retail division is pursuing licensing for over 35 recreational cannabis stores across Western Canada. GTEC’s ultra-premium indoor flower will be marketed and sold under its flagship trademarked brands; BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, GreenTec™, Cognōscente™, Treehugger™, and FN™. The Company is actively pursuing sales and distribution opportunities across all major business channels: medical, recreational, B2B and export. GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB Venture Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia.

To view more about the company or to request our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.gtec.co

On behalf of the board,

Norton Singhavon

Founder, Chairman & CEO

ns@gtec.co

Michael Blady

Co-Founder & Vice President

mb@gtec.co

