Grown Rogue Appoints Adam Wolf as Chief Operating Officer

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE:GRIN) (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”), announces the appointment of Mr. Adam Wolf as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.









Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE:GRIN) (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”), announces the appointment of Mr. Adam Wolf as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Wolf has extensive operational and leadership experience which includes 15 years with Hyatt/Hilton Hotels and leadership roles at Teleflora – one of the largest subsidiaries of multi-billion dollar “The Wonderful Company.” Most recently he was Chief Operating Officer for MarijuanaPackaging.com, the largest privately held packaging and supply company in the cannabis industry where he led and directed all facets of operations. He has also been responsible for overseeing sales and marketing in his executive roles, driving brand recognition and a solid track record for achieving sales growth and profitability targets.

Mr. Wolf takes over the role from Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue, who had been functioning as the Company’s interim COO. Mr. Strickler commented on the appointment, “We carefully searched for the right candidate that could bring operational management expertise coupled with understanding the fast growing cannabis industry. We have found this in Adam who has tremendous management experience and unique cannabis specific knowledge that he brings to the Grown Rogue team. ”

“I am thrilled to join an established leader in the cannabis industry in Grown Rogue,” said Mr. Wolf. “I explored several professional opportunities in the cannabis industry and Grown Rogue’s level of excellence in branding, cultivation, and most importantly expansion targets, was the difference maker. I look forward to applying my experience and knowledge to help Grown Rogue expand relationships in our existing markets and continue to scale into additional states.”

Mr. Wolf earned a B.B.A. from The George Washington University and an M.B.A. from The UCLA Anderson School of Management, where he graduated in the top of his graduating class in both programs with a focus on Strategy and Operations.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company curating innovative products to provide consumers with their desired cannabis experiences. Each of Grown Rogue’s products and strains are categorized and marketed according their unique effects. The Company’s “seed to experience” branding conveys its vision of ensuring “the right experience, every time”. Grown Rogue is scaling its model into multiple states incorporating best in class manufacturing facilities and a proprietary distribution platform based on exclusively licensed Microsoft technology. Grown Rogue’s diverse cannabis product suite includes premium flower, patent-pending nitrogen sealed pre-rolls, oil and concentrates, and edibles featuring a partnership with a world-renowned chocolatier.

Subscribe to Grown Rogue investor news alerts.

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: the potential impact of the announcement of the going public transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation, and other risks described in the Company’s Listing Statement available on www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the Company’s Form 20-F and 6-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United Statesfederal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business are disclosed in the Company’s Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Click here to connect with Grown Rogue (CSE:GRIN) for an Investor Presentation.