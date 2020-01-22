Professional Golf Tournament Accepts CBD Sponsor

The upcoming Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament has admitted CV Sciences’ PlusCBD Oil brand of products as an official sponsor, as the bond between golf and CBD deepens.









The relationship between golfing and the cannabidiol (CBD) industry took another step forward on Tuesday (January 21) as a producer was tapped as a sponsor for an upcoming tournament.

The Farmers Insurance Open, an official tournament that is part of the PGA Golf tour, confirmed CV Sciences’ (OTCQB:CVSI) PlusCBD Oil brand of products as a sponsor of the event.

The tournament, which starts this Thursday (January 23) at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, will attract some of the top talent the PGA has to offer as it is one of the first big events of the golf season.

“We believe both professional and amateur golfers can benefit from PlusCBD Oil products and we look forward to increasing our visibility among the golf community through this sponsorship,” Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences, said in a statement.

For the CBD producer, this marks a critical development in the adoption of CBD as part of professional athletes’ everyday routines. Particularly, golfing has become a proponent of CBD use among active players.

According to CV Sciences, golf players have picked up CBD use as a way to engage with recovery in terms of general aches and pains to the body, and also as a way to help with muscle relaxation.

In addition to the general sponsorship agreement, the CBD producer will maintain a booth for attendants of the tournament.

The CBD industry has only been upgrading its ties with the sport of golf recently. Last year, cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) inked a sponsor partnership with professional golfer Bubba Watson. The player agreed to incorporate the logo of the company as part of his official playing attire.

The decision from Watson did not come as a surprise as many players have embraced the potential attached to CBD for their own recoveries. In an ESPN report, players outlined how using CBD has changed their health patterns.

“The players are comfortable with a low THC count. That was the main thing I had a hesitancy about, what is their response to putting something in their bodies that’s new? …” Steve Patterson, director of sales at Functional Remedies EndoSport, told ESPN. “But it’s also a natural product, so then word of mouth, it really took off. That’s where the popularity and acceptance has come in.”

Last year, Functional Remedies EndoSport touted having nearly 100 professional golf players under its sponsor umbrella.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.