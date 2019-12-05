First Medicinal Cannabis Processed at THC Global Southport Facility

THC Global Group confirmed it has completed the first processing of medicinal cannabis its facility in Southport, Queensland.









THC Global Group (ASX:THC) confirmed it has completed the first processing of medicinal cannabis its facility in Southport, Queensland.

As quoted in the press release:

The Southport Facility is the largest pharmaceutical bio-floral extraction facility in the Southern Hemisphere, and is licenced and permitted to process medicinal cannabis. The first production of medicinal cannabis by THC Global is a significant milestone for THC Global signifying the commencement of our production activities, but also for the Australian medicinal cannabis industry with THC Global now able to offer large scale medicinal cannabis production from its Southport Facility.

