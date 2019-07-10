Fire & Flower Holdings Receives License to Operate New Cannabis Store

Fire & Flower Holdings and its subsidiary Fire & Flower (TSXV:FAF), announced today that it has received an additional licence to operate a cannabis retail store in Westlock, Alberta from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC). As quoted in the press release: Once opened, this store will be the 23rd Fire & Flower branded, licensed … Continued









Fire & Flower Holdings and its subsidiary Fire & Flower (TSXV:FAF), announced today that it has received an additional licence to operate a cannabis retail store in Westlock, Alberta from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC).

As quoted in the press release:

Once opened, this store will be the 23rd Fire & Flower branded, licensed cannabis store and will be located at 10111 – 104 Avenue, Westlock, Alberta. Fire & Flower recently announced its near-term rollout schedule. The receipt of the 23rd licence for a cannabis retail store demonstrates Fire & Flower’s commitment to its continued path to rapidly opening cannabis retail stores across Canada. “The Westlock Fire & Flower location was built out, in advance, in anticipation of the issuance of additional licences by the AGLC. We are seeing cannabis retail store licences being issued at an even more rapid rate than we had initially anticipated once the moratorium on licences had been lifted earlier this year,” shared Trevor Fencott, Fire & Flower’s Chief Executive Officer. “The recent completion of our $27,000,000 financing positions Fire & Flower to be able to respond to continued growth opportunities in cannabis retail.”

