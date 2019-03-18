Fire & Flower Debuts Online Cannabis Store

Cannabis

March 18th, 2019

Fire & Flower Holdings announced the launch of an e-commerce platform to sell recreational marijuana products and accessories in Saskatchewan.

As quoted in the press release:

The e-commerce platform opens Fire & Flower’s ability to sell cannabis products to customers throughout Saskatchewan through online ordering and provincially-approved delivery services.

“The launch of our e-commerce platform demonstrates Fire & Flower’s commitment as a technology-focused and data-driven retailer,” shared Trevor Fencott, Fire & Flower’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our intuitive e-commerce platform is leading the industry as digital retailer in the emerging recreational cannabis market.”

The e-commerce platform was developed by Fire & Flower’s digital product studio, HiFyre Inc., that was acquired by Fire & Flower in July of 2018.

Click here to read the full press release.

