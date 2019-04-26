Extraction At Scale a Challenge For Cannabis Manufacturers

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTC:HERTF) CEO Clint Sharples was featured on Grit Capital’s GritCast podcast to touch on his company’s recent public offering.









Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTC:HERTF) CEO Clint Sharples was recently featured on Grit Capital’s GritCast podcast to touch on his company’s public offering.

Sharples also touched on his company’s experience with cannabis extraction, which has become a complicated aspect of the cannabis supply chain. According to Sharples, many cannabis companies that originally planned to produce cannabis oils are now experiencing the challenges of cultivating and extracting quality cannabis products at scale. Due to these hurdles, Heritage Cannabis Holdings has elected to focus on hemp extraction, which enables their facilities to operate in a more efficient manner.

“It’s best to be able to look at this process on a longterm run and say ‘we’re running that, and nothing but that for a week and a half’ and then you build up an inventory. It’s no different than what we’re doing. We’re processing hemp. That machine there will do nothing but process hemp.”

According to Sharples, the optimal extraction style for hemp lends itself to a more efficient process. Hemp can be used to process high-quality CBD, which enables Heritage Cannabis to create a consistent and high-quality end product thanks in part to the company’s biomass compression system.

To watch the full interview, click here.

Click here to connect with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTC:HERTF) and to request an investor presentation.