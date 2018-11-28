Emerald Health Therapeutics CEO Steps Down

Emerald Health Therapeutics announced its CEO Chris Wagner is stepping down from his role and the appointment of Dr. Avtar Dhillon as president of the company.

As quoted in the press release:

Emerald Health Therapeutics announced today that Dr. Avtar Dhillon, Executive Chairman, has been appointed President of Emerald and that Chris Wagner has stepped down as CEO.

“Emerald’s board of directors thanks Chris for his numerous contributions during this period of rapid growth and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” said Jim Heppell, a director of Emerald. “Emerald has now laid the groundwork for very rapid future growth. As Executive Chairman, Dr. Dhillon has been intimately involved in setting the Company’s strategy and overseeing its operations. Under his experienced stewardship, we expect Emerald to rapidly advance its differentiated business plan.”

Dr. Avtar Dhillon said, “Our plan is to build on the momentum of, and accelerate, our foray into the world cannabis arena and leverage our asset base to maximize our opportunities not only in Canada, but globally. Our goal is to be a preeminent player on the global stage, with science-backed innovative cannabinoid products. As such, we are finalizing our expansive relationship with the Factors Group, which, when complete, is expected to provide industrial-scale extraction, encapsulation, packaging, and distribution capability. We intend to feed this processing capability with supply from our Pure Sunfarms joint venture, our Quebec facility, and hemp to be obtained through our supply agreement.”