Emerald Health Gets First Recreational Order in Quebec

Emerald Health Therapeutics announced it received its first purchase order from SQDC for recreational product in Quebec.









Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH,OTCQX:EMHTF) announced it received its first purchase order from Société Québécoise du Cannabis (SQDC) for recreational product in Quebec.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to supply Quebec with our Emerald-branded cannabis products,” said Dr. Avtar Dhillon, President and Executive Chairman of Emerald. “With C$71 million in sales during the first six months of legalized recreational cannabis, the SQDC recorded the second highest provincial sales in Canada, making it a significant market for Emerald to now offer our recreational cannabis products as well as introduce our locally-produced Verdélite-branded products in the months ahead.” Emerald is currently delivering cannabis to the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, Cannabis Retail Store, the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Board, the Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation, PEI Cannabis, the Yukon Liquor Corporation and to licensed private retailers in Saskatchewan. Emerald has also been authorized by the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation to supply cannabis to Manitoba and signed a sales agreement with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis to supply cannabis to Alberta.

Click here to read the full press release.