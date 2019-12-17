Dixie Brands’ Subsidiary Announces Dollar General Partnership

Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXI.U,OTCQX:DXBRF) wholly-owned subsidiary, AcesoHemp’s, portfolio of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused balms will be sold in approximately 1,100 Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stores in December, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

AcesoHemp is the next generation in hemp-derived CBD, combining plant and food science to develop highly targeted broad-spectrum hemp-infused formulations for people looking for natural alternatives in their wellness regimens. One of the first entrants into the category, AcesoHemp brings a deep understanding of the industry’s complex regulatory structure and expertise in the production of safe, effective and compliant products.

AcesoHemp’s Heat and Cool Balms have been chosen by Dollar General for distribution in approximately 1,100 stores across Kentucky and Tennessee in December, as the retail giant takes a pioneering stance in response to growing consumer demand for trusted CBD-infused topical brands. Dollar General plans to expand the availability of their CBD-infused topical portfolio to seven more states by spring 2020.