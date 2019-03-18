Dixie Brands Set to Enter Michigan Cannabis Market

Dixie Brands announced an agreement with Michigan’s Choice Labs to license branded products for sale in the state.









As quoted in the press release:

The companies expect to have a selection of THC-infused products available for sale in Michigan provisioning centers later this month. “We are completing our initial production runs and will have products on shelves by March 31, which is within eight weeks of signing our letter of intent with Choice,” said Chuck Smith, president and CEO, Dixie Brands. “This time-to-market is achievable thanks to our proven operating procedures and product formulations, as well as our past experience expanding into new states, and of course, an excellent local partner. We will begin generating sales this month and expect Michigan to be one of our top revenue producing states.” Dixie initially intends to offer Michigan’s 300,000 medical marijuana patients its THC-infused gummies, flavored Elixirs, pressed pills, mints and tinctures, as well as its THC- and CBD-infused topical balms. The Company will expand its product offering in the state over time to include its flagship Dixie Elixirs beverages and other SKUs drawn from its portfolio of more than 100 products across 15 categories.

Click here to read the full press release.