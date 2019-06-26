Dixie Brands Gets OTCQX Listing

Dixie Brands announced its voting shares will be available for trading now on the OTCQX Best Market.









Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXI.U,OTCQX:DXBRF) announced its voting shares will be available for trading now on the OTCQX Best Market.

As quoted in the press release:

While the Company currently trades under the symbol “DXBRF,” it has submitted a request to FINRA to change its symbol to more closely align with its CSE trading symbol, DIXI.U. Dixie also announced that its shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC services provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States. “Trading our shares in our home market, where Dixie’s brand recognition is strongest and most of our earliest investors reside, is an important step for our company,” said Chuck Smith, President and CEO, Dixie. “We expect the trading on OTCQX and DTC eligibility to enhance our liquidity and exposure in U.S. capital markets as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

