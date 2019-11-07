Cannabis

Investing News
Search Search Active

Delta 9 Q3 Guidance Results in Share Price Dip

- November 6th, 2019
calculator and financial budgeting report

Canadian cannabis producer Delta 9 Cannabis took a hit on the stock market after it unveiled the projections for its upcoming Q3 2019 results.

The market was unimpressed with a new set of results guidance from a Canadian cannabis producer in the wake of earnings season.

On Wednesday (November 6), Delta 9 Cannabis (TSX:DN,OTCQX:VRNDF) stated it projects it will report revenues between C$6.3 million and C$6.9 million for its Q3 2019 period, which ended on September 30.

“As the Canadian cannabis industry has faced headwinds over the summer of this year, we have focused on our continued retail store rollout, increasing our production capacity and sell through rates into our provincial markets, and hitting critical milestones on projects in our business to business segment,” John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9, said in a statement.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

The firm is hopeful it will announce 871,516 of total cannabis grams produced during its most recent earnings period. Similarly, Delta 9 expects to present its cost per gram at $1.08 for production and C$1.21 for the total cost.

However, despite the projections for the cannabis producer, the market reacted negatively to the company’s news.

Delta 9 opened the trading session at a price of C$0.56, and throughout the day shares of the company fell nearly 4 percent in value to a closing price of $0.55.

stock chart of delta 9

The official release of the company’s results is scheduled for next Wednesday (November 13).

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

cannabis outlook free report

Keep up with major deals and investment opportunities in marijuana

 
Learn to profit from cannabis companies
 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

DigiMax Global Solutions Completes First Funding on Behalf of Issuer
Capstone Intersects Copper at Cozamin Mine
James E. Wagner Cultivation Closes C$4 Million Loan Agreement
Lucara Diamond Releases Positive Feasibility Study for Karowe

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *