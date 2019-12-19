Curaleaf Receives Approval to Close Acquisition of Acres in Nevada

Curaleaf Holdings announced that it has received all regulatory approvals to close the acquisition of the retail assets of Acres Cannabis.









Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) announced that it has received all the necessary regulatory approvals to close its acquisition of the retail assets of Acres Cannabis.

As quoted in the press release:

The acquisition consists of one dispensary location in the heart of Las Vegas, adjacent to the Strip, and another in Ely, Nevada. Both parties have agreed to close the transaction on January 1, 2020. The flagship dispensary is an award-winning 19,000 sq. ft. space boasting a museum and open view processing kitchen where customers can view the creation of edibles and extracts. The cannabis experiential store is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and hosts America’s first marijuana farmers market every weekend. The second dispensary in Ely, Nevada is expected to be completed in Q2 2020.

