VIDEO — CSE Expects More International Cannabis Listings

Richard Carleton, CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange, also discusses activity in the resource space and the developing esports arena.









Canada stole the show last year in the cannabis space with adult-use legalization, but this year companies focused on other jurisdictions are moving into the spotlight.

Richard Carleton, CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), says that in 2019 he expects to see more listings from cannabis companies focused on the US and other international markets.

“We listed last year about 125 companies. Of that, about 45 or so were cannabis issuers. I think we’re about the same rate this year, so that kind of number. I think the difference is we’re seeing fewer companies that have a focus on Canada, and increasingly not just companies with business interests in the US,” Carleton told the Investing News Network.

“Increasingly, what investors are going to see are companies that have got business interests literally all over the world.” Among other regions, the CSE has seen listing interest from companies in South America, the Caribbean Basin, Israel and Asia.

That said, Carleton does still see major potential for cannabis in the US. “We really haven’t scratched the surface of the US yet. There are so many states and such a large percentage of the population (is not) in a legalized recreational state yet,” he commented.

Outside the cannabis sector, Carleton pointed to the resource and esports markets as areas where the CSE is seeing increasing activity. “The mining industry is very quietly having a rebound, at least in terms of financing and listing activity,” he said. He added that esports investors are beginning to learn how to capitalize on growth in the space.

Watch the interview above to learn more about Carleton’s thoughts on the cannabis, resource and esports sectors. He also shares a number of developments that are in store at the CSE, including a new blockchain-based clearing and settlement system due to launch in 2020.

