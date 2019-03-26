Cronos Group Posts Q4 and Year-End Results

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON) announced its fourth quarter and full year financial and operational results.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are proud of all we have accomplished in 2018 and in the fourth quarter. Over the past year, Cronos Group has diligently focused on our strategic objectives, which culminated in our transformative partnership with Altria Group, Inc.,” said Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group. “We’ve expanded our production footprint domestically and internationally, developed our distribution with global partnerships, launched iconic brands for the Canadian adult-use market and grown our IP portfolio with landmark research and development initiatives.”

Cronos Group reported net revenues of $5.6 million in the fourth quarter 2018 as compared to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter 2017, representing an increase of $4.0 million, or 248 [percent]. The increase in revenue was driven by shipments to the Canadian adult-use market and growth in cannabis oil revenue. For full year 2018, the Company reported net revenue of $15.7 million as compared to $4.1 million for full year 2017, representing an increase of $11.6 million, or 285 [percent]. The increase in revenues was driven by increased production capacity, commencement of shipment into the Canadian adult-use market, growth of the Company’s medical client base and growth in cannabis oil revenues.

Cronos Group reported total operating expenses of $12.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018 as compared to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter 2017, representing an increase of $9.5 million, or 328 [percent]. The increase in operating expenses was driven by an increase in research and development expenses, talent acquisition and an increase in professional and consulting fees for serves rendered in connection with various strategic initiatives, including the Altria Investment. For full year 2018, the Company reported operating expenses of $29.4 million as compared to $9.3 million for full year 2017, representing an increase of $20.0 million, or 215 [percent]. The increase in operating expenses was driven by an increase in research and development expenditures including the Ginkgo Strategic Partnership, talent acquisition and an increase in professional and consulting fees for services rendered in connection with various strategic initiatives.