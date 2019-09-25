INN spoke with Courtney Barnes, associate attorney at Vicente Sederberg, about the state of the US hemp market and the progress it has seen since legalization late in 2018.









Courtney Barnes, associate attorney at Vicente Sederberg, says the introduction of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products with US retailers has increased acceptance of these items.

Barnes talked with the Investing News Network (INN) during the recent MJBizConINT’L event in Toronto. The lawyer spoke in a panel that explored the opportunities for ancillary players in the hemp and cannabis markets in the US.

The lawyer aids a variety of clients in the hemp industry with compliance matters, risk management, corporate documentation and regulatory tracking.

Her daily duties involve keeping up to date with all of the changing policies and legislation surrounding cannabis and hemp across the US.

Due to the fractured state of the market — cannabis remains illegal at a federal level, but a collection of states have advanced legalization programs — Barnes must keep a clear line in terms of policy in the US. Hemp and its derivatives have been federally legalized thanks to the passing of the 2018 farm bill.

“The easier it is for you to be grocery shopping or in a retail outlet and have (hemp products) accessible at places you’re already going to is, I think, critical to expanding to consumption as well as education,” she told INN at the show.

Barnes expects to see a truer representation of the array of options in this market reflected in national retailers soon. Currently, consumers mostly see topical products available, she said.

Listen to the interview above to hear the rest of Barnes’ comments from the cannabis event.

