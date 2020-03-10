Columbia Care Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results

Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW,OTCQX:CCHWF) reported financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

“2019 was a historic year for Columbia Care. We delivered a third straight quarter of triple-digit revenue growth as well as 100% top line revenue growth for the year. We are now active in 14(2) US jurisdictions with 35 dispensaries in operation and six more awaiting regulatory approval to open. We successfully launched adult use sales in Illinois and Massachusetts markets where we experienced three- to five-times revenue growth almost overnight. We remain on track to close our acquisition of The Green Solution, Colorado’s market leader, and with as many as seven of our medical-only markets potentially converting to adult use, the timing could not be better to create shareholder value and build the best company in the industry,” said Nicholas Vita, chief executive officer at Columbia Care.