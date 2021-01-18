Chemesis shareholders approve AGM resolutions

Chemesis International Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company’s shareholders held on December 31, 2020 were approved.
In addition, the Company has granted, pursuant to its Equity Incentive Plan, options to purchase 1,500,000 shares of the Company exercisable for a period of 5 years at USD$0.70 per share to the directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Company has also granted, pursuant to its Equity Incentive Plan, restricted share rights to acquire 1,500,000 shares of the Company to the directors, officers and consultants of the Company. One-half of such restricted share rights shall vest in three months from the grant date and the remaining one-half shall vest in six months from the grant date.
On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Josh Rosenberg
President
Investor Relations:
ir@chemesis.com
1 (604) 398-3378
The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

Source

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

MustGrow Confirms Positive Soil Health and Ecological Impact of Its Plant-Based Crop Protection Approach

 MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the “Company”, “MustGrow”) is pleased to report third party confirmatory studies that the active ingredient in MustGrow’s mustard plant-based technology, Allyl Isothiocyanate (“AITC”), has a positive impact on soil health, contributing to the environmental and ecological security of both our plant-based food supply and the planet. Application of natural AITC returns organic plant material to the soil through its pre-plant treatment process as a potential alternative to using synthetic chemicals.

Soil micro-organisms play an important role in soil fertility and plant health, contributing to natural soil processes including the formation of organic matter and nutrient transformation. Human activities, including chemical pesticide use, can adversely impact the soil microbial diversity and structure.

Keep reading... Show less

Heritage Cannabis Announces CannaCure has Signed an Agreement with Entourage Phytolab for an Extraction and Finished Product Supply Agreement in Brazil

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that its subsidiary CannaCure Corp. (“CannaCure”) has entered into a binding letter of intent with Entourage Participações S.A. (“Entourage Phytolab”) for a three-year extraction and finished product supply agreement (the “Agreement”) for the distribution of pharmaceutical products in Brazil.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Heritage will supply to Entourage Phytolab, hemp-derived CBD dominant extract, cannabis-derived THC dominant extract, and hemp-derived CBD 25 mg softgels and cannabis-derived THC dominant 2.5 and 5.0 mg softgels.

Keep reading... Show less

Better Plant Affiliate NeonMind Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”) Is pleased to announce its partially owned subsidiary NeonMind (CSE: NEON) (“NeonMind”) has common shares now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the “FSE”) under the symbol “6UF”. As a result, NeonMind’s common shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. Shares of Better Plant are available on the FSE under the symbol “YG3”.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/72301_betterplanta.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

Nextleaf Solutions Granted Patent for CBD Prodrug and Prepares for Pharmaceutical Participation

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis extractor, announced today that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office has granted the Company a patent for the acetylation of cannabinoids. More specifically, the patent covers a process for acetylating cannabidiol (“CBD”), and subsequent refinement of CBD-O-Acetate using a proprietary extraction and distillation technique.

Keep reading... Show less

Code Negotiates Extension on its Option to Purchase up to 51% of Arcology

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) The Company announces that it has recently negotiated an extension to its option to purchase another 21% of Arcology for another year by an investment of $1,000,000. If the company exercises that option, it would then own 51

The Company is clarifying that in its press release of January 15th regarding the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire bit mining infrastructure, that the first phase will deliver 9,450 terahash per second, not 9,450 petahash as stated.

Keep reading... Show less