Canopy Rivers CEO: Market Prematurely Looking for Profitability

Narbe Alexandrian, president and CEO of Canopy Rivers (TSX:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF), thinks the market is a little too focused on profits right now, even though the marijuana play is at an early stage.

The executive spoke with the Investing News Network (INN) about the state of investments for cannabis companies as his own firm continues to evaluate the sector daily. As the investment arm of Canopy Growth the firm constantly reviews potential new partners in the space.

During his own panel at the pre-con portion of the MJBizConINTL in Toronto last week, Alexandrian expanded on how he views the long term development of the marijuana investment space.

He said the growth of the global cannabis market will be defined by the following jurisdictions: Canada, New York, Europe and California.

The executive asked investors not to pay too much attention to the state of the public stock market right now ⁠—following a continued sell-off this summer in the marijuana space ⁠— explaining the future of cannabis is still bright.

“In my perspective this is an awesome buying opportunity if you truly believe this is going to be a US$50 billion industry,” he said.

One aspect that will help the entire sector is what he referred to as the “Big Mac” effect for cannabis products, meaning when consumers know and trust products by name and know they will receive the same thing every time. Consistency will be a key for the adoption of marijuana, the executive said.

