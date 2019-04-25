Cannvas Signs Exclusive Cannabis Education and Revenue Sharing Agreement With Luxury Automobile Club

Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Le Qlub, a premier Quebec-based exotic car rental company, to be its exclusive provider of cannabis education with the luxury automobile club as the first member of the Cannvas Drive Responsible Program.









Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Le Qlub, a premier Quebec-based exotic car rental company, to be its exclusive provider of cannabis education with the luxury automobile club as the first member of the Cannvas Drive Responsible Program. The agreement also supports revenue-sharing between the two organizations with Le Qlub offering exclusive discounts and promotions to Cannvas users.

“We are excited to partner with Le Qlub and welcome them to our Cannvas Drive Responsible Program, an ongoing awareness campaign we hope to expand across Canada with the support of strategic partners to promote education about the dangers of driving under the influence of cannabis,” said Steve Loutsou, Chief Operating Officer, Cannvas MedTech. “Le Qlub and its clients win by learning more about cannabis, its potential benefits for a range of health concerns and the importance of safe and responsible driving for potential cannabis users, while Cannvas gains additional users educating themselves on all aspects of cannabis and sharing valuable research and consumption information – it’s a win-win scenario for all parties.”

Cannvas will provide printed educational material to be placed prominently in each vehicle in Le Qlub’s fleet, including mirror hangers, window decals and glovebox flyers. Each piece will have information on safe cannabis consumption as it relates to driving, using material created for the Cannvas.Me digital cannabis education resource by the platform’s independent Medical, Educational and Cannabis Sciences Advisory Boards.

The agreement also sets in place a lead-generating aspect wherein Le Qlub will offer exclusive discounts and promotions to Cannvas users, encouraging residents of and visitors to Quebec to complement their trip with the enjoyment of a reasonably-priced rental of a luxury automobile of their choice.

The agreement brings Le Qlub on board as the inaugural member of the Cannvas Drive Responsible Program, an initiative aimed at increasing awareness of the risks associated with driving under the influence of cannabis. According to a Statistics Canada report in the second quarter of 2018, “one in seven cannabis users reported driving at least once within two hours of using cannabis in the past three months, and one in 20 Canadians reported being a passenger in a vehicle driven by someone who had consumed cannabis in the previous two hours.”

About Le Qlub

Le Qlub™ is a premier exotic car rental company for individuals in search of an exotic car rental in Montreal. Le Qlub™ provides a pristine luxury experience for new and experienced clientele. For more information please visit LeQlub.ca.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company delivering accessible and evidence-based education while harnessing the power of data to paint a clearer picture of cannabis consumption across Canada.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

For further information: ir@cannvasmedtech.com or visit cannvas.com

