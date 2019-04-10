CannTrust Launches Three New Extract Products

CannTrust Holdings announced the launch of three new cannabis extract formulations for the oil-based market.









CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST,TSX:TRST) announced the launch of three new cannabis extract formulations for the oil-based market.

As quoted in the press release:

The new formulations are designed to fill previously unmet needs within the Canadian medical market, identified through market research and the Company’s long-standing relationships with thousands of medical cannabis patients and their healthcare practitioners. CannTrust’s three new product formulations are: High Dose CBD Capsules (25mg/capsule) – the highest dose CBD capsules currently available in Canada ; High Dose CBD Drops (50mg/mL); and Low Dose 1:1 Capsules (2.5mg CBD: 2.5mg THC) “As a company that has prioritized the medical market since our inception, creating products and formulations to meet the needs of patients and healthcare practitioners in Canada and globally has always been, and will always remain, our primary focus,” says Peter Aceto, CEO of CannTrust. “Continuing to grow our offering of cannabis oils and capsules also demonstrates our commitment to leading innovation in the medical market and our belief in the medicinal value of cannabis.”

