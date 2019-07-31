CannTrust Appoints Financial Advisor for Strategic Review

Cannabis

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST,TSX:TRST) announced Wednesday (July 31) that it has retained Greenhill & Co. Canada as a financial advisor to assist in a review of strategic alternatives.

As quoted in the press release:

These alternatives could include, among other things, a sale of the Company or a portion thereof, a strategic investment, a business combination, changes to the Company’s operations or strategy, or continuing to execute on the Company’s current business plan.

There can be no assurance that the Special Committee’s review of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction. The Special Committee has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review of strategic alternatives and it does not intend to comment further. The nature, timing and outcome of the strategic review process will be influenced by, among other things, the resolution of the Company’s regulatory compliance issues with Heath Canada.

