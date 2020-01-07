Cannabix Improves Performance of Cannabis Breathalyzer

Cannabix Technologies reported that engineers have increased the sensitivity of the company’s THC detection device.









Cannabix Technologies (CSE:BLO,OTC:BLOZF) announced that engineers have developed and deployed new methods that have resulted in increased the sensitivity in the company’s tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) detection device.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company has been working for the last several months on improving “ion optics” which is a critical component of the FAIMS system in order to better focus and maximize ion flow through the FAIMS cell “keyhole”. Members of Cannabix advisory team, including Dr. Yost and Dr. Purves were instrumental in providing guidance on the latest technological enhancements leading to this improvement. Furthermore, the Company reports that Cannabix scientists have been testing with a single stage, direct breath with the FAIMS device, that allows for real-time collection and analysis of low volatility compounds without sample preparation.

