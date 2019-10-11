Cannabis One Holdings Inc. Reports on Significant Growth of its Honu Brand in Pacific Northwest and Launch of New Brands in Washington

Cannabis One Holdings Inc. (CSE:CBIS) (“Cannabis One”, “CBIS” or the “Company”), an emerging, premier “House of Brands” in North America, is pleased to report on its 100% owned brand Honu’s significant growth in the Pacific Northwest and the launching of new brands in Washington by utilizing its established sales channel with over 650 retail partners.

As of August 2019, the retail penetration in Washington State by the Honu brand has grown from 298 stores in August 2018 to 412 retail stores, representing a year-over-year increase of 38%. Through this growth, Honu products are now represented in 93% of dispensaries in Washington.

Honu branded edibles now make up approximately 8% of the total Washington edibles market and produced 222,301 chocolates in August 2019, up 41% from 157,414 in the same month of 2018. Honu’s total product line in Washington state now comprises 40 different product line SKUs. The total system-wide brand retail sales in the last three months have been over $1.8 million, further contributing to the continued growth and dominance of the Honu brand in the competitive but opportunity filled Washington cannabis infused products market.

As of August 2019, the retail penetration of Honu branded edibles in Oregon State has increased to 357 stores from only 13 stores in August 2018, representing more than a 27 times increase in just the last year. Currently, Honu products are now represented in 54% of dispensaries in Oregon with contracted licensed manufacturers distributing 17 different product line SKUs of Honu branded edibles in Oregon.

Continuing its focus on expanding its licenced brands in the edibles and infused cannabis products space, the Company is pleased to report that — and to complement the growth experienced by its Honu branded edible products in the Pacific Northwest — it has projected the launch dates for both the Evergreen Organix EGO edibles brand and the Cheech’s Private Stash edibles product lines for late 2019 or early in 2020.

The Company expects its Oregon and Washington infused brands to contribute system-wide revenue of up to $24 million with an estimated EBITDA contribution of $5.0 million in calendar year 2020.

Jeffrey Mascio, CEO, and Joshua Mann, President of Cannabis One, jointly commented: “Our continued focus on licensing cannabis infused product brands to licensed manufacturers and distributors in the established states of Washington and Oregon have started to provide significant returns. Through our brand licensing arbitrage strategy, the Company will now focus on increasing EBITDA through introducing other established top-tier brands, such as the Evergreen Organix EGO edibles brand, in this opportunistic corridor that is often overlooked by the larger operators and manufacturers in the United States.”

About Cannabis One

Cannabis One Holdings Inc. (CSE: CBIS) is focused on aggregating and optimizing popular cannabis brands throughout North America. With its unique, franchise-ready retail brand, The JointTM, and through targeted acquisition and partnership opportunities, Cannabis One intends to become the premier, globally-recognized “House of Brands”, holding a client portfolio of award-winning products with an extensive market footprint. Through the Company’s The JointTM retail concept, Cannabis One intends to leverage the consumer and brand data harvested from its retail locations to bring data-driven analytics to an emerging, branded industry. For consumers, Cannabis One desires to become the definitive source for unparalleled product selection and renowned service in an otherwise fragmented market.

