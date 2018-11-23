Cannabis Big News Roundup: Lineage to Acquire California Licensed Producer Agris Farms; Aura Closes Strategic Investment Into HolyCanna; Indiva to Acquire License in Denmark
Danielle Adams - November 23rd, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Lineage Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire California Licensed Producer Agris Farms
- Naturally Splendid and Wahupta Ventures Inc. Complete Further Financings and Proceed with Processing License
- Nutritional High Acquires Controlling Interest in One of California’s Leading Edibles Company and Bolsters Product Offering
- FluroTech Submits Letter of Intention to the Drugs and Driving Committee
- Indiva Enters into Agreement to Acquire License in Denmark and Creates Gateway to European Market
- RoyalMax Receives Updated Cultivation Licence and Completes Migration to the New Cannabis Act
- Cannvas Announces International Expansion Strategy
- Harvest One Completes Acquisition of Israeli-based Phytotech Therapeutics
- Weekend Unlimited Enters Retail Cannabis Space in Alberta
- Khiron Life Sciences Achieves Milestone With Additional Cultivation Quotas From The Colombian Technical Quotas Group
- Aura Closes Strategic Investment Into HolyCanna, Bolstering International Strategy
