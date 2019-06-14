Cannabis Big News Roundup: Valens Expands Size and Scope of Agreement With Tilray; Wildflower Products Launches at Free People; Inner Spirit Announces Additional Equity Investment by Tilray and High Park
Danielle Adams - June 14th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- RISE Life Science Launches Retail Location on Main Street in Santa Monica, California
- High Tide Announces AGCO Authorization to Open Canna Cabana Toronto Retail Cannabis Store
- MYM Reaches Planting Stage for 120-Acre CBD-Rich Hemp Project in Nevada
- Inner Spirit Holdings Announces Additional Equity Investment by Tilray and High Park
- Pure Global Closes GCHC Acquisition and Enters into Global Distribution Deal
- Chemesis International Inc. Begins Commercialization of QuickStrip™ Oral Thin Strips
- YIELD GROWTH Announces Exclusive Distribution of Urban Juve Products in Greece and Cyprus by Melorganics
- Nutritional High Receives Provisional Distribution License for Sacramento Facility
- Green Growth Brands Surpasses 50 Seventh Sense CBD Shops Open in Four Months
- Weekend Unlimited’s Northern Lights Organics Farm Establishes Sustainable Supply of High CBD Hemp Seeds
- Wildflower Products Launches at Free People
- High Hampton Holdings Announces Re-Launch and Name Change to Mojave Jane Brands Inc.
- RYAH Medtech Inc. Receives Health Canada Medical Establishment License (MDEL)
- Cannex Capital Closes Acquisition of Pure Ratios and Provides 4Front Transaction Update
- First Harvest Complete at Flower One’s 455,000 Square-foot Cannabis Facility
- Valens Expands Size and Scope of Agreement With Tilray
- Harborside Commences Trading on CSE; Announces First Quarter Results and Information for Lineage Shareholders
